EnWave Signs Research and Development License Agreement, Sells Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine to University of Limerick, Ireland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") today announced that it has signed a Research and Development License Agreement (the “Agreement”) with the University of Limerick in Ireland (“Limerick”) and has sold a small-scale Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) machine to support research, product development and academic studies utilizing EnWave’s proprietary vacuum-microwave dehydration technology.

Under the Agreement, Limerick will establish REV™ capabilities to provide researchers and industry participants with direct access to REV™ technology for product development, process optimization and applied research.

The establishment of accessible REV™ research and development hubs is an important component of EnWave’s strategy to accelerate the adoption of its technology. These hubs provide prospective commercial partners with a lower-risk and capital-efficient pathway to evaluate REV™ technology, develop new products and validate processing parameters prior to considering larger-scale commercial deployment. The Company intends to continue pursuing relationships with universities, research organizations, food innovation centres and other qualified partners that can broaden access to REV™ technology.

By placing REV™ equipment within established research and innovation ecosystems, EnWave can expand the number of companies engaging with its technology while supporting a broader pipeline of potential commercial opportunities. EnWave has developed a growing global network of REV™ installations spanning commercial processors, research institutions and innovation centres, with hubs now operational in Denmark, Spain, Ireland, Germany, the US, Australia and Canada.

EnWave sees significant value in expanding independent academic research involving REV™. Peer-reviewed studies can provide additional third-party validation regarding product quality, processing efficiency, nutrient retention and other potential advantages of REV™ compared to conventional drying technologies. Building a deeper body of independent scientific evidence further strengthens the value proposition supporting EnWave’s commercial efforts.

EnWave’s strategy remains focused on expanding its global installed base of REV™ machinery, growing recurring royalty revenue and developing a larger pipeline of commercial opportunities through increased industry engagement with its proprietary technology.

About University of Limerick

The University of Limerick (“UL”) is a leading public research university located in Limerick, Ireland, recognized for its strong focus on innovation, industry collaboration and applied research. UL conducts multidisciplinary research across food science, engineering, materials, health and other fields, working closely with industry partners to translate academic research into commercially relevant technologies and solutions. For more information on UL, please visit https://www.ul.ie/.

For further information:

Farhad Garavand, Associate Professor in Food Science

E-mail: Farhad.Garavand@ul.ie

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Nav Dhami, CPA, CFO at +1 (604) 260-4854

E-mail: ndhami@enwave.net

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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