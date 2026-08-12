Asia Broadband Gold and Silver Production Revenues Hit A Record High At Q2 2026 Reaching $14.9 Million, Exceeding Total 2025 Revenues and Projecting To Be $30 Million In 2026

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in the financial results recently disclosed for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026, the Company reported $8.7 million in gold and silver production revenues. Additionally, the total production revenues for the first six months of 2026 at the end of the second quarter reached $14.9 million and have surpassed the total production for 2025 of $12.7 million.

The second quarter results reflected a substantial increase in production from the Company’s Etzatlan plant processing that doubled to over 600 tons per day and produced approximately $1,600,000 per month and $4,800,000 in total production for Q2. With the expansion of plant production, AABB is now projecting its gross production revenues to exceed $30 Million in 2026.

From the dramatic increase in production revenues in Q2, AABB retained an additional $5 million of the production and increased the Company’s gold and silver bullion holdings to $48.5 million book value.

“It has been a tremendously successful first half of 2026 for our mining team that really hit its stride with vastly increasing our gold and silver production in the second quarter. We are expecting a record growth year in our mining operations in 2026,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG and AABBS mine-to-token gold and silver-backed cryptocurrencies within its own proprietary GoldAxis Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com

www.aabbgmine2token.com

www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-744-4785



Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.