Flywire Expands Trustly Partnership to Deliver Open Banking Payments Across the U.S. and Canada

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced expanded support for open banking payments in the U.S. and Canada with Trustly , allowing payers to conveniently authorize secure, large domestic and cross-border payments directly from their bank accounts and in their local currency.



The expanded partnership builds on years of successful collaboration between Flywire and Trustly across Europe while expanding support across North America, and serves as evidence of Flywire’s unique capability to streamline complex, global banking compliance, such as the distinct regulatory and technical open banking landscapes in the U.S., Canada and Europe.



When choosing to pay with Trustly Pay by Bank, payers simply use their existing online bank login credentials during checkout – with no need to re-enter bank account information to complete the transfer. Combined with Flywire, the partnership offers a secure and transparent payment option for high-value bank transfers. Flywire and Trustly have partnered since 2017, first launching in Europe before expanding support across additional markets over time.

“Our clients tell us their payers want modern, digital payment experiences that eliminate friction. This expansion delivers exactly that - a fully online payment option that improves accuracy, reduces payment failures, and gives payers real-time visibility into their transactions,” said Kate Moran, Vice President of Global Payments at Flywire. “We're applying the open banking infrastructure we've successfully scaled across Europe to North America, enabling our clients to confidently offer their payers a proven experience.”



Trustly and Flywire Eliminate the Friction of Traditional Wires and ACH



Rather than manually typing in routing and account numbers, payers securely authenticate and log into their bank accounts via Trustly's interface. This improves accuracy and saves time, while offering a modern, user-friendly experience. Payers benefit from the same clear instructions Flywire provides at the time of transaction, and transparency on the status of the transaction.



Together, Flywire and Trustly provide:



Convenience & accuracy for payers: No more manually typing in routing and account numbers. Payers authenticate directly using their bank portal login information, leading to fewer payment failures.



No more manually typing in routing and account numbers. Payers authenticate directly using their bank portal login information, leading to fewer payment failures. Real-time balance checks: Trustly performs an instant balance check at the time of authorization, identifying potential insufficient funds before a transaction is processed and heavily mitigating Non-Sufficient Funds (NSF) return risks.



Trustly performs an instant balance check at the time of authorization, identifying potential insufficient funds before a transaction is processed and heavily mitigating Non-Sufficient Funds (NSF) return risks. Guaranteed payment outcomes & minimized reversals: For cross-border payments, Flywire minimizes the likelihood of post-settlement reversals by managing funds during the critical return window, providing clients with predictable, guaranteed outcomes.



For cross-border payments, Flywire minimizes the likelihood of post-settlement reversals by managing funds during the critical return window, providing clients with predictable, guaranteed outcomes. Radical transparency: Payers are presented with clear processing timelines and price transparency directly inside the familiar Flywire payment user interface prior to authorization, eliminating confusion and reducing inbound support inquiries for clients. There are no costly wire fees or unexpected bank charges.





A Trustly executive commented: "We are thrilled to scale our partnership with Flywire to deliver the efficiency of open banking to high-stakes payment sectors. Our latest technology stack ensures that authorizing a payment is as simple as logging into your mobile banking application, paired with the backend risk-mitigation features that global enterprises require. Together with Flywire, we are helping define the next generation of Pay by Bank experiences across the U.S. and Canada."



About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare, and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports approximately 5,300** clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

**Excludes clients from Flywire’s Invoiced and Sertifi acquisitions



About Trustly

Founded in 2008, Trustly is a global leader in Open Banking Payments. Our digital account-to-account platform redefines the speed, simplicity, and security of payments, linking the world’s top merchants with consumers directly from their online banking accounts. Trustly handles the entire payment journey, distinguishing us from the competition and enabling us to offer an alternative to traditional card networks at a lower cost.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire's business strategy, expectations and plans of its business, market growth and trends. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 20, 2026, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Masha Kahn

ir@Flywire.com

Media:

Sarah King

Media@Flywire.com