LSP44 Sees Strong Early Market Response in Q2 FY27 as New ARR Growth Accelerates 76% Quarter Over Quarter

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSP44, the AI-native agent and API infrastructure business for logistics service providers, today announced Q2 FY27 results for the quarter ended July 31, 2026. New Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) accelerated 76% quarter over quarter.

Net Retention Rate (NRR) improved 393 basis points quarter over quarter and expansion rate strengthened, up 115 basis points quarter over quarter, as existing customers adopted more agents.

Customers are increasingly leveraging LSP44 Agentic Workflow Manager to configure and deploy their own AI agents, enabling them to automate 80%+ of resolution processes, reduce manual intervention, and lowering procurement costs by 18%, without having to deploy separate AI point solutions.

“We deployed AI agents on the same data graph and carrier network we've built and ran for years. This quarter shows how our purpose-built technology for LSPs means has translated into value for our customers: 18% lower procurement costs, 80%+ of exceptions resolved automatically, and New ARR up 76% quarter over quarter as those same customers keep adding more agent. That's proof LSP44 is winning.”

Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO, LSP44

Product Innovation Leads the Strategy

LSP44 is being built on a five-layer AI framework that manufactures and runs production-grade agents at logistics scale: Network, Observability, Intelligence, Integration, Agents & Workflows. The network layer spans 282,000-plus carriers, 8 billion signals, and 140-plus port terminals, across 1,400-plus IoT devices, 300-plus digitized yards, a million-plus warehouses, 600-plus rail lines, and 100-plus highways, live and learning in real time. Observability delivers Agents and API performance dashboards, health monitoring, SLA tracking, audit logs, and alerting. Intelligence provides the context, semantics, and reasoning to help operators solve increasingly complex problems. Some examples across the LSP organization include security teams assessing route deviation and hot-zone theft risks in real time, capacity teams inferring carrier availability from asset positions, and customer service teams using root cause reason codes and KPI reporting to be proactive in customer communications. Integration connects through API, EDI, AI voice & messaging, video OCR, and document processing, meeting customers' systems where they are. And the agents themselves: 50+ agents available across 10 categories, running autonomously across the full LSP workflow, from carrier procurement to freight audit and settlement.

Four of the critical agents delivering for 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers and 3rd party warehousing or 4PLs, are Carrier Procurement, Exception & Disruption Recovery, Theft Prevention, and LTL PRO Resolution.

Carrier Procurement: 18% Lower Procurement Costs

LSP44's Carrier Procurement agent automates sourcing, rate comparison, and tender management across the carrier network, scoring carriers on digital performance, on-time performance, lane coverage, and fraud risk, and assembling priced, lane-level bid responses to shipper RFPs in hours instead of weeks. Customers running this agent are seeing an 18% reduction in procurement costs.

Exception & Disruption Recovery: 80%+ Auto-Resolution

The Exception & Disruption Recovery agent detects, classifies, and autonomously resolves shipment exceptions, re-tendering to the next-best carrier or rerouting freight when disruptions occur, without waiting on a person to notice first. More than 80% of exceptions are now resolved automatically.

Theft Prevention: Detection to Resolution in Minutes

Built to address a cargo theft crisis costing the U.S. an estimated $35 billion annually, the Theft Prevention agent continuously monitors truckload shipments using AI models and telematics data from ELD providers, trailer sensors, and door sensors, automatically triggering carrier outreach the instant a high-risk event occurs. Customers running this agent are resolving suspected theft incidents in minutes instead of hours, with unlimited, simultaneous coverage across every shipment in the network.

LTL PRO Resolution: Missing PROs Recovered Without a Human Touch

An LTL shipment without a valid PRO number is invisible. It can't be connected to the carrier, statuses can't be returned to the end customer, and invoices can't be matched at audit. The LTL PRO Resolution agent detects shipments tendered without a PRO or carrying one that fails validation, then sources it: reaching out to the carrier directly by email, message, or voice when the number isn't published anywhere, writing the confirmed PRO back into the TMS so tracking, customer updates, and invoice audit all proceed on their own.

A majority of customers are running three or more agents concurrently, a trend reinforced by growing adoption of LSP44 Agentic Workflow Manager for self-serve workflow configuration.

What's Next

Looking ahead, LSP44 is focused on three directions. The first is observability, giving LSPs transparency into what agents and APIs are doing on their behalf so that automated activity is auditable. The second is agent workflows built by Mo and supported by our Forward Deployed Engineers, who scope and tune those workflows alongside operations teams. The third is deeper drayage support, moving past visibility and into the execution to help LSPs reduce lead times and cost in drayage operations.

What Customers Are Saying

“The backbone of Lineage Logistics is our network of sophisticated cold storage facilities, which our customers rely on to get products where they need to be safely, efficiently, and on time.​ Food waste is a growing problem that affects everyone, from shippers to retailers to consumers. LSP44’s unmatched technology and data intelligence made them the obvious choice to be our technology partner.”

Sudarsan Thattai, Chief Information Officer & Chief Transformation Officer, Lineage Logistics

“As a fully-integrated third-party logistics provider, one-dimensional supply chain visibility just doesn’t cut it. LSP44 recognizes the complexity of our multimodal network, which includes truckload, drayage, international and intermodal shipments, and innovates constantly to deliver the most comprehensive solution.”

Jon Poehnelt, CCO at Steam Logistics

About LSP44

LSP44 is the AI-native agent and API infrastructure business for logistics service providers. Built on the world's largest logistics data graph and carrier network, LSP44 gives 3PLs, freight forwarders, and brokers the AI agents, carrier infrastructure, and developer capabilities to embed intelligence directly into their own products and workflows. LSP44 is profitable and headquartered in Chicago. Learn more at LSP44.ai.

Media Contact: press@lsp44.ai