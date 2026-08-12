Alation and PwC Canada Form Strategic Data Governance Partnership to Accelerate Regulated Industry Compliance

Redwood City, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the creators of the intelligence operating system, today announced a strategic partnership with PwC Canada . The partnership combines PwC Canada's deep regulatory and implementation expertise with Alation's Intelligence Operating System (AIOS™) to deliver AI-powered, pre-built solutions for highly regulated industries. Together, they empower organizations to accelerate compliance, strengthen governance, and unlock greater value from their data.

The partnership is built on a shared conviction: regulatory compliance is no longer a manual, point-in-time exercise but a continuous, AI-enabled capability that organizations need embedded in their operations. Together, Alation and PwC Canada will develop and deliver joint accelerators, including pre-built, self-improving, industry-specific solutions that compress the path from regulatory requirements to audit-ready evidence.

The first solution under the partnership is the E-21 Compliance Accelerator, purpose-built for Canadian chartered banks facing OSFI Guideline E-21 data risk management requirements. AI agents running the accelerator automate Critical Data Element classification, data lineage tracing, and audit evidence generation, reducing compliance preparation from months to days. Each element is also self-improving, removing the need for manual maintenance. Early deployments at Canadian financial institutions have produced complete, auditor-ready evidence packages ahead of the September 2026 enforcement deadline. Additional solutions targeting regulatory frameworks and industries are currently under development through the partnership.

“PwC Canada has been helping financial institutions navigate complex regulatory change for decades. This partnership builds on our existing technology capabilities by accelerating how we operationalize that expertise at scale, enabling us to bring proven solutions to new industries and evolving regulatory frameworks,” said Prithviraj Thakur (PRT), Partner and Data Management Practice Lead, PwC Canada.

“Data governance is becoming a board-level issue across every regulated industry,” said Jonathan Bruce, VP Global Partnerships, Alation. “PWC’s domain expertise now has a technology platform that lets them accelerate time to value for their customers. We’ve proven the model with the E-21 accelerator, and we’re just getting started.”

Joint solutions under the Alation and PwC Canada partnership are available through PwC Canada as the primary delivery partner. For information on the E-21 Compliance Accelerator or upcoming solutions, visit: www.alation.com/partners/ .

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About Alation

Alation is the creator of AIOS™, the open, governed, self-improving intelligence operating system for enterprises that cannot afford to get AI wrong. Having pioneered the data catalog market, Alation helps organizations establish trust in the agents, data, and context that power AI-driven decisions. The result is AI organizations can trust—enabling them to navigate regulatory complexity, maintain data fidelity, accelerate operational outcomes, and transform AI ambition into trusted business impact. Alation partners with the world’s leading organizations to leverage better data to solve their most critical challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.alation.com .