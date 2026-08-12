Nearly $6 Million in Grants Awarded to 23 North Carolina Non-profits by SECU Foundation

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation Board of Directors has approved nearly $6 million in funding for 23 organizations in its most recent grantmaking session, bringing the Foundation’s total giving since 2004 to more than $352 million. The newly approved grants will benefit non-profits across North Carolina and support projects and programming in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services.

“Each of these non-profits is making a meaningful difference in their community, providing support for those who need it most,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Mona Moon. “Whether it’s bringing quality, accessible healthcare to rural regions or helping families put nutritious food on the table, each organization is improving the quality of life for the people of our state. We are grateful to SECU members whose generosity makes it possible for the Foundation to put dollars back into our communities through their monthly contributions.”

Approved funding ranges from $40,000 to $2 million. The grants will help these non-profits advance their missions and expand programs to increase healthcare access, reduce food insecurity, aid workforce development, and provide affordable housing.

Organizations approved for funding include:

$2 million interest-free loan to Habitat for Humanity Greater Raleigh for an affordable housing development in Garner as part of the Building Dreams Planting Seeds initiative.

A total of $1 million to support Carolina Farm Stewardship Association and Resourceful Communities, who will collaborate to address rising food insecurity by helping increase access to fresh, nutrient-dense food across North Carolina.

$750,000 grant to Kintegra Health in Gastonia to support the expansion of a Federally Qualified Health Center serving underinsured and uninsured North Carolinians across 17 counties.

$500,000 challenge grant to The Harvest Center of Charlotte for the expansion of their supportive housing development, providing stable interim housing and coordinated services that reduce reliance on emergency systems and support transitions to permanent housing.

$500,000 grant to North Carolina Association of Free & Charitable Clinics to support a pilot program that will increase healthcare access to primary and preventative healthcare through innovative delivery models in rural areas of the state.

$500,000 grant to the North Carolina Community Colleges Foundation to support the Good Jobs Initiative, a pilot program connecting western North Carolina community college students with jobs that provide family-sustaining wages to support the region’s economic recovery after Hurricane Helene.

Sixteen organizations were approved to receive $40,000 grants through SECU Foundation’s Mission Development Grant (MDG) program, which provides funding and support for non-profits as they build capacity for program expansion and organizational sustainability. The non-profits approved for an MDG include:

SECU Foundation accepts grant applications year-round and conducts formal reviews twice a year, in January and July. Grants are directed toward high-impact projects and initiatives from non-profits that demonstrate the Credit Union philosophy of People Helping People®. For more information about SECU Foundation and the many ways it supports North Carolina communities, visit ncsecufoundation.org.

About SECU and SECU Foundation

As a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 89 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with over $60 billion in assets. It serves more than 3 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org , and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $352 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org