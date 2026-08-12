Keywell.ai and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Governed AI Workflow Automation to State, Local and Public Healthcare Agencies

AUSTIN, Texas and RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keywell.ai , the AI operational scaffolding platform for HIPAA-compliant workflow automation in healthcare and Government, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Keywell.ai’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s enterprise AI governance and agentic automation platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft is a pivotal step in our mission to bring real, operationalized AI to State, Local and Public Healthcare agencies,” said Ashley Cairns, CEO of Keywell.ai. “Government agencies — especially those administering Medicaid and other public health programs — are under enormous pressure to do more with less. They are running fragmented AI pilots that never reach frontline operators, accumulating SaaS tools that compound complexity instead of reducing it and shouldering the full weight of HIPAA compliance on their own. Keywell.ai provides the governed operational layer that makes AI actually work at scale, inside each agency’s own secure environment. Carahsoft’s reach and procurement infrastructure are exactly what we need to get that capability into the hands of agencies that need it most.”

Government agencies face a widening gap between AI ambition and operational reality. Point-solution SaaS tools and internal pilots rarely reach the workflows that drive real outcomes — utilization management, prior authorization, Medicaid eligibility verification, document extraction and fraud, waste and abuse detection. Keywell.ai closes that gap by providing an AI orchestration and governance platform that deploys inside an agency’s own managed cloud environment, built natively on Databricks and Unity Catalog, with PHI that never leaves the agency’s perimeter.

Key Capabilities for Public Sector Agencies

With Keywell.ai, State, Local and Public Healthcare agencies can:

Operationalize AI Across Workflows : Deploy purpose-built AI agents for analytics, document extraction, policy analysis and Medicaid operations — directly connected to authorized agency data — in weeks, not quarters.

: Deploy purpose-built AI agents for analytics, document extraction, policy analysis and Medicaid operations — directly connected to authorized agency data — in weeks, not quarters. Maintain Full Data Sovereignty : Keep PHI and proprietary data inside a managed cloud environment, never on public networks, never commingled with other customers’ data and never used to train foundation models.

: Keep PHI and proprietary data inside a managed cloud environment, never on public networks, never commingled with other customers’ data and never used to train foundation models. Enforce Granular Governance : Assign and audit data access permissions down to the document or row level using human-readable SQL-based controls — without relying on complex cloud IAM policies or external consultants.

: Assign and audit data access permissions down to the document or row level using human-readable SQL-based controls — without relying on complex cloud IAM policies or external consultants. Replace Fragmented AI Stacks : Consolidate what would otherwise require a multi-service cloud architecture (API orchestration, document extraction, model management, access control) into a single governed platform — reducing integration overhead and maintenance burden for under-resourced IT teams.

: Consolidate what would otherwise require a multi-service cloud architecture (API orchestration, document extraction, model management, access control) into a single governed platform — reducing integration overhead and maintenance burden for under-resourced IT teams. Preserve AI Investment as a Capital Asset: Keywell.ai converts AI spend from a recurring vendor subscription into owned infrastructure. Agencies retain the orchestration logic, agents and institutional knowledge they build — compounding capability rather than compounding vendor dependency.



“Keywell.ai’s platform addresses one of the most persistent challenges we hear from Public Sector customers: AI pilots that never scale,” said Tim Boltz, Program Executive for Healthcare Solutions at Carahsoft. “Healthcare agencies in particular are operating under strict compliance requirements, constrained IT capacity and mounting pressure to demonstrate ROI from AI investment. Keywell.ai provides the governance and orchestration layer that makes responsible, scalable AI deployment possible — and we are proud to help bring that capability to agencies across the country through our reseller partner network.”

Keywell.ai’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 590-6500 or Keywell.AI@carahsoft.com.

About Keywell.ai

Keywell.ai is the AI operational scaffolding platform purpose-built for healthcare and public sector organizations. Built natively on Databricks and Unity Catalog, Keywell.ai provides a governed, HIPAA-compliant environment for deploying AI agents, orchestrating analytics workflows, and managing the full lifecycle of AI use across an enterprise — without requiring deep cloud engineering capacity or surrendering control to black-box SaaS vendors. Keywell.ai converts AI investment from recurring vendor spend into owned organizational capability, enabling agencies to compound intelligence rather than complexity. Learn more at keywell.ai .

Contact

Bri Brennan

(518) 364-2214

bri@keywell.ai

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Healthcare Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com