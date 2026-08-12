Maple Ridge Community Management Raises $216,000 for Associa Cares Canada During Annual Charity Golf Event

CALEDON, Ontario, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Ridge Community Management, an Associa® company, has raised $216,000 for Associa Cares Canada during its annual charity golf event, Tee-Up for Associa Cares Canada.

The tournament brought together vendor sponsors, community partners, and members of the Maple Ridge Community Management team for a day of golf and philanthropy at Glen Eagle Golf Club in Caledon. Proceeds from the tournament will support Associa Cares Canada’s mission to assist families and communities in crisis due to natural and man-made disasters.

“Each year, this event reflects the generosity and shared commitment of our partners, sponsors, and team members,” said Danika Knoop, executive director of Associa Cares Canada. “Raising $216,000 for Associa Cares Canada is an incredible achievement, and we are grateful to everyone who helped make this year’s tournament such a meaningful success.”

Associa Cares Canada provides humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, to families and communities facing hardship in the aftermath of disasters. Since 2005, Associa Cares North America has distributed more than $6.4 million to more than 4,500 families and communities in need of a helping hand.

“Supporting Associa Cares Canada allows us to extend care beyond the communities we manage and provide meaningful assistance when families need it most,” said Craig McMillan, branch president of Maple Ridge Community Management and member of the Associa Cares Canada board of directors. “We are proud to be part of an annual event that turns a day on the course into lasting impact.”

Sponsors supported the event through platinum, gold, and silver sponsorship opportunities, helping fund Associa Cares Canada’s charitable work. The tournament also featured golf, food vendors, a post-event reception and sponsor recognition throughout the day.

To learn more about Associa Cares Canada, its mission and how to support its disaster relief efforts, visit associacares.ca.

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About Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, assists families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Donations made by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/. Since 2022, Associa Cares Canada has distributed nearly $300,000 to more than 200 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939