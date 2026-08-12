Houston Community Management Services Makes a Difference Through Associa’s Great Give Back at SMART Family Literacy Center

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Community Management Services (HCMS), an Associa® Company, proudly participated in Associa's annual Great Give Back, dedicating time and effort to support the SMART Family Literacy Center, a nonprofit organization that runs active, inclusive educational programs integrating Science, Math, Art, Reading, and Technology (SMART) for children and families.

As part of the volunteer initiative, the Houston Community Management Services team spent the day organizing and sorting hundreds of books that will be distributed directly to children. The effort will help young readers build permanent home libraries while supporting the center’s mission to expand educational opportunities and promote literacy throughout the community.

“Investing in education is one of the most meaningful ways to make a lasting difference in our communities,” said Becky Full, branch president of Houston Community Management Services. “Volunteering with SMART Family Literacy Center was an incredible opportunity for our team to help put books directly into the hands of children and support literacy programs that inspire learning, creativity and future success. We are proud to participate in Associa’s Great Give Back and to partner with organizations that make such a positive impact on local families.”

The volunteer event brought team members together in support of a shared goal: creating greater access to educational resources for children and families throughout the Houston area. By helping organize books for home libraries, the team played a role in ensuring children have access to reading materials that can support academic achievement and encourage a lifelong passion for learning.

Through initiatives like Associa’s Great Give Back, Houston Community Management Services remains committed to giving back to the communities it serves and supporting organizations that create lasting positive change.

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Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939

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