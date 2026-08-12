Insta360 X6 360° 8K Camera with 1/1.1” Square Sensors and 8K50p Video Recording Announced; Now in Stock at B&H

Insta360 announced the X6 360° 8K camera, with upgraded 1/1.1” square sensors, triple AI chips, FlowState Stabilization, PureVideo low light mode, and more.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to share the new Insta360 X6 360° 8K camera. Featuring large 1/1.1” square sensors, triple AI chips, 8K50p 360° video, and longer battery life, the X6 should prove popular with content creators, filmmakers, athletes, world travelers and more, as the appetite for 360° video continues to grow.

Expect two 1/1.1” square sensors (versus 1/1.28” on the X5) with 7.78mm-equivalent lenses sporting fast f/2.0 apertures, as well as a 2.32” OLED touchscreen. In 360 Mode, the camera can record 8K at up to 50p, 6K60p, and 4K100p. PureVideo mode for low light shooting has a 30p cap no matter the resolution, while Bullet Time offers 8K100p, 6K120p, and 4K240p. Timelapse mode goes up to an amazing 16K at 25 or 30p.

Insta360 X6 360° 8K Camera Standard Bundle

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1984790-REG/insta360_cinsabxa_x601_x6_360_deg_8k_camera.html

Key Features

For Content Creators and Videographers

Up to 8K50/6K60 360° Video Recording

1/1.1" Triple AI Chip Sensor

FlowState Stabilization, Horizon Lock

Multiple Filter Modes, Voice Enhancement

140 Minute Runtime, Replaceable Lenses

Bullet Time, Time-Lapse, PureVideo Modes

66' Waterproof, 120MP 360 Photos

64GB Internal Storage, microSD Slot

iOS/Android Companion App

Bit rates for the Insta360 X6 360° 8K camera go up to 240 Mb/s, compared to 180 Mb/s with the X5. Photo resolution is 120MP for 360° photos and 42MP for flat photos. The Insta360 X6 can also record flat video from a single sensor up to 4:3 5K at 60p. The full list of 360° video modes includes TimeShift, Loop Recording, and Road Mode, plus Interval and Starlapse 360° photos. Color presets include the standard Rec.709, Dolby Vision, and I-Log. There are also color presets including Positive Film, Negative Film, CC Film, NC Film, Fresh, and Cinematic.

The Insta360 X6 weighs 196g and measures 2 x 3.9 x 1.6” with the lenses attached. There’s 64GB of built-in storage, as well as a microSD slot. The replaceable battery is 2600mAh and can use 30W PPS fast charging to go from 0 to 100% in 35 minutes. Endurance Mode will get the most run time out of it, with 140 minutes of 8K30p recording. Audio options include standard Stereo, Intelligent Wind Noise Reduction, Intelligent Voice Enhancement, Engine Sound Enhancement, and Dolby Atmos.

The X6 features Insta360’s popular FlowState Stabilization algorithm with a 360° Horizon Lock option. The camera is waterproof up to 66’, has replaceable lenses, and can work in temperatures between -4 and 104° F. There’s Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C 3.1 port for offloading footage. The camera is available in Midnight Black or Arctic White as part of a Standard Bundle or an Essentials Bundle with an extra Xtreme Battery, Invisible Selfie Stick, Lens Cap, and Fast Charge Case. Both bundles include a protective pouch, USB-C cable, and lens cloth.

Learn more about Inta360X6 8K Camera at B&H Explora

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8577ccdf-5033-4bec-ac3a-6bc52ca450e0