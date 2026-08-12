LiveWorld Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for second quarter 2026.

Three Months 2026 Financial and Business Highlights

Total three months revenues of $2.9 million – an increase of approximately 9%

Healthcare revenues of $2.6 million in Q2 2026

Net loss from operations of $187,000

Net Cash of $6.5 million

Management Commentary

“Topline revenue increased 9% for the 90 days ended June 30 and 12% for the 180 days ended June 30th,” commented David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “During the second quarter, we increased our investment in LiveInsight AI™, which contributed to a higher operating cost compared with 2025. As we move through the third and fourth quarters of 2026, we expect to further accelerate our investment in the development and marketing of LiveInsight AI, which will continue to impact LiveWorld’s operating income.”

“Our flagship intelligence system product LiveInsight AI” continues on track for rollout this Fall,” said Peter Friedman, Chaiman & CEO. “Ultimately we expect LiveInsight AI to be a new line of revenue streams for us and also propel growth in our digital agency marketing services and content moderation business as well.”

Financial Review for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were approximately $2.9 million, as compared to approximately $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. This was an increase of approximately $230,000 or 9% period-over-period.

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were approximately $5.8 million, as compared to approximately $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. This was an increase of approximately $604,000 or 12% period-over-period.

The company reported a net loss for the three months of approximately $187,000 or 6% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $92,000 or 3% of total revenues reported for the three months of 2025. This was an increase of approximately 104% when comparing the two periods.

The company reported a net loss for the six months of approximately $290,000 or 5% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $368,000 or 7% of total revenues reported for the three months of 2025. This was a decrease of approximately 21% when comparing the two periods.

The company finished the quarter with approximately $7.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $7.3 million at the end of 2025. The net cash available for operations was approximately $6.5 million at the end of June 30, 2026, compared to the $5.7 million at the end of 2025. The company defines net cash available for operations as cash, less media expenditure commitments.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir or at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LVWD/overview.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a Human-Led, AI-Powered intelligence systems company. We help brands listen smarter, engage more meaningfully, and act with confidence through intelligence systems, full-service digital agency solutions, and social media content moderation services. With deep expertise in healthcare and pharma, LiveWorld combines compliance, engagement, and insight to transform customer relationships across social and digital channels.

Headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City, LiveWorld serves leading brands in healthcare and beyond. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and follow @LiveWorld.

“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LiveWorld Contacts

IR Contact:

David Houston

LiveWorld

dhouston@liveworld.com

(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:

Matthew Hammer

LiveWorld

mhammer@liveworld.com

(737) 212-9739

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) June 30 December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 7,441 $ 7,313 Accounts receivable, net 1,939 1,309 Prepaid expenses 320 246 Total current assets 9,700 8,868 Property and equipment, net 24 18 Other assets 28 27 Total assets $ 9,752 $ 8,913 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 477 $ 242 Accrued employee expenses 863 595 Other accrued liabilities 881 1,555 Deferred revenue 1,940 761 Total current liabilities 4,161 3,153 Total liabilities 4,161 3,153 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 144,893 144,773 Accumulated deficit (139,336 ) (139,047 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,590 5,760 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,752 $ 8,913





LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Total revenues $ 2,887 $ 2,657 $ 5,836 $ 5,232 Cost of revenues 1,462 1,322 2,869 2,837 Gross Margin 1,425 1,335 2,967 2,395 Operating Expense Product development 464 362 892 637 Sales and marketing 456 455 872 895 General and administrative 682 609 1,496 1,249 Total operating expense 1,602 1,426 3,260 2,781 Income from operations (177 ) (91 ) (293 ) (386 ) Income before tax (177 ) (91 ) (293 ) (386 ) Other Income 17 20 33 37 Provision for income taxes 27 19 30 19 Net income from operations (187 ) (92 ) (290 ) (368 ) Earnings per share analysis from operations: Basic income per share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 13 $ 21 $ 29 $ 41 Product development 4 5 10 10 Sales and marketing 3 8 8 16 General and administrative 30 47 73 93 Total stock-based compensation $ 50 $ 81 $ 120 $ 160





LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (187 ) $ (92 ) $ (290 ) $ (368 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 4 5 8 11 Stock-based compensation 50 81 120 160 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 870 (1,537 ) (630 ) (3,197 ) Other assets 100 137 (74 ) (32 ) Accounts payable 10 5 235 35 Accrued liabilities (287 ) 1,370 (405 ) 807 Deferred revenue 91 524 1,179 1,523 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 651 493 143 (1,061 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (6 ) ----- (15 ) (4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6 ) ----- (15 ) (4 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options ----- ------ ------ ------ Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities ------ ------ ------ ------ Change in cash and cash equivalent 645 493 128 (1,065 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,796 5,045 7,313 6,603 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,441 $ 5,538 $ 7,441 $ 5,538 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income tax paid $ 27 $ 19 $ 30 $ 19



