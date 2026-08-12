Upwave Launches AI Campaign Insights Sessions, the Newest Capability Powered by AI Agent Bayes

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwave, the Brand Outcomes Measurement Platform, today announced the launch of AI Campaign Insights Sessions, the newest capability powered by Bayes, Upwave’s AI Agent.

AI Campaign Insights Sessions give marketers 24/7 access to Bayes to explore, analyze and understand campaign performance. Available directly within the Upwave platform, customers can engage in a live, conversational Session with Bayes to ask unlimited questions, dig deeper into a specific audience or tactic, explore optimization opportunities, or better understand the methodology behind their measurement.

Unlike general-purpose AI, Bayes responds in the context of each customer’s campaign and Upwave’s Brand Outcomes measurement methodology. Sessions give marketers on-demand access to deeper context behind their results, helping them interpret findings with greater confidence and move from measurement to action faster.

“Marketers shouldn’t have to wait for a meeting or dig through a dashboard every time a new question comes up,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of Upwave. “With AI Campaign Insights Sessions, they can engage live with Bayes and ask the questions that matter in that moment, whether they’re trying to understand a result, make a decision, or answer a question from a client. It’s like having an analyst available whenever the next question comes up.”

“Measuring large brand campaigns takes a lot of time, requiring in-depth analysis to uncover the key insights,” said Robb Beck, Supervisor of Measurement and Analytics, AXM. “With AI Campaign Insights Sessions, I can quickly dive into the results, follow the data where it leads, ask Bayes new questions in the moment, and go deeper than we realistically could before. I love having this new tool in my analysis toolbelt.”

AI Campaign Insights Sessions expand Bayes’s growing role across the Upwave platform. Sessions allows customers to engage live with Bayes through chat, with additional ways in development. Bayes also powers AI Campaign Insights Reports for on-demand, presentation-ready campaign reporting, as well as Upwave Norms and other insights throughout the platform.

“Within AI Campaign Insights Sessions, I act as an on-demand analyst for each campaign,” said Bayes, Upwave’s AI Agent. “Marketers can interrogate performance, drill into the audiences and tactics that are separating, and get clear methodology context—so they can answer the next question with precision.”

AI Campaign Insights Sessions are now available. Learn more at www.upwave.com/bayes .

About Upwave

Upwave is the Brand Outcomes Measurement Platform. The only company entirely focused on measuring and optimizing brand lift driven by advertising, the world’s leading advertisers, agencies, and media partners trust Upwave’s robust, AI-driven SaaS platform. Upwave brings science to top-of-funnel, providing real-time, top-of-funnel measurement for CTV, Digital, Retail Media, Social, Streaming Audio, Linear, and Addressable. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com .