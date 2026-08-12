Nimble Names Tanya Andreev Kaspin Chief Financial Officer to Scale Its Expert-Level Web Search for Agents

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimble , the expert-level web search platform for AI agents, today announced Tanya Andreev Kaspin has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. The appointment comes as Nimble builds on the momentum of its recent Web Search Agents launch , which introduced self-learning retrieval technology built for enterprise AI workflows.

Andreev Kaspin has over 20 years of experience building out finance teams for high-growth technology firms. She began her career at PwC, then transitioned into finance leadership positions at fast-growing startups. In her longest tenure, at Innovid, Andreev Kaspin served as CFO and was responsible for scaling the company globally and taking it public on the NYSE. As part of its scaling operations to meet increased enterprise needs, Andreev Kaspin will lead Nimble's financial functions. She has deep expertise in establishing finance operations across the globe in high-growth environments.

"We're entering a new phase of growth as more of the market recognizes what expert-level web search can do for production AI agents," said Uri Knorovich, CEO and co-founder of Nimble. "Tanya has done this before at scale, and her experience will be critical as we expand Nimble's infrastructure and bring the next generation of our product to more enterprises."

Andreev Kaspin said she was drawn to Nimble by the combination of product momentum and a rapidly expanding market of web search for AI agents.

"Nimble is solving a problem that's becoming more urgent by the day. Businesses are building specialized intelligence, and they need specialized search models, not generic search results," said Tanya Andreev Kaspin, CFO of Nimble. "I look forward to building the operational foundation for Nimble's next stage of growth as the company scales its infrastructure and expands what's possible for enterprise AI teams."

About Nimble

Nimble powers specialized intelligence for enterprises through expert-level web search built for AI agents, driving higher accuracy while cutting token costs. Instead of the generic, noisy responses returned by one-size-fits-all search tools, Nimble’s Web Search Agents learn each domain to retrieve exactly the information that’s needed. This domain expertise compounds over time through a proprietary index, memory, and domain-tuned models, avoiding redundant searches and reducing reliance on LLMs to parse raw web pages. Trusted by hundreds of enterprises and headquartered in New York, Nimble is backed by leading global investors, including Norwest, Databricks Ventures, Target Global, Square Peg, Hetz Ventures, Slow Ventures, R-Squared Ventures, J-Ventures, and angel investors from major companies like Amazon, DoorDash, Shopify, Salesforce, and Discord.

For more information, visit https://www.nimbleway.com/ .

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