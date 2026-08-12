LIS Technologies Announces $6.2M Acquisition of the 37,800sq-ft K-1580 Facility at the Historic Heritage Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Expand its Medical and Stable Isotope and Nuclear Fuel Cycle Initiatives

Totaling over 37,800 sq.-ft, the addition of the K-1580 Building complements LIST’s growing real estate portfolio and footprint, building on its existing 206-Acre “LIST Island” land parcel, and State-of-the-Art Test Demonstration Facility at K-1330, located at the historic K-25 Enrichment Site of East Tennessee’s Technology Park Heritage Center.

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a developer of proprietary advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its presence in Oak Ridge, Tennessee’s historic Heritage Center and K-25 Enrichment Site with the acquisition of the K-1580 Building, a prominent, newly-renovated, three-level, 37,803 square-foot facility, for a total of $6.2 million.





Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Acquires K-1580 Building in Historic East Tennessee Technology Park Heritage Center for a Sum of $6.2M.

“We are delighted to continue growing our base of operations in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, or what I call the Silicon Valley of Nuclear,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. “The acquisition of the K-1580 building marks the beginning of a new chapter for LIST. Additionally, it underscores our drive and ability to rapidly expand and utilize our proprietary and patented laser uranium enrichment technology across a full spectrum of potential applications, including medical and stable isotopes and nuclear fuel cycle applications. We plan to scale operations further in complementary segments as we position the Company to meet our long-term growth goals.”

The K-1580 Building, located on 150 Americus Way in East Tennessee’s Technology Park Heritage Center, expands LIST’s presence on the footprint of the former K-25 gaseous diffusion plant, a cornerstone of the Manhattan Project. K-1580 will act as a complementary facility to LIST’s existing leased State-of-the-Art Test Demonstration Facility located at the adjacent K-1330 Building. The acquisition and build out of the K-1580 facility will enable LIST to, amongst other developments, actively engage in the production of key stable and medical isotopes, expanding its product offering beyond enriched nuclear fuel, and establishing a firmer foundation for long-term growth by addressing multiple industry segments.





Figure 2 - LIS Technologies Inc. Newly Acquires K-1580 Building Sits Directly Adjacent to the Company’s State-of-the-Art Test Demonstration Facility at K-1330.

K-1580 will host LIST’s Medical Isotopes and Stable Isotope production capabilities. Hospitals rely on a robust supply of precursor -stable and enriched- isotopes to produce the medical isotopes used in diagnostics as well as disease treatment. Similarly, stable isotopes are becoming increasingly critical to advanced electronics and quantum technologies, enhancing thermal management, enabling higher performance, efficiency, and reliability in advanced processor applications. K-1580’s multiple floors are expected to provide a foundation for growth in additional segments as well.

“Besides a Pilot Plant for our SMILE (Stable and Medical Isotope Laser Enrichment) program, the K-1580 building will also serve to further expand our supplementary business operations,” said Christo Liebenberg, President and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies Inc. “It will provide office space for over 100 additional employees and be home to our Pilot Plant for UF6 Deconversion. The building will also serve to industrialize some of the critical components needed for our laser enrichment of uranium program. The proximity to our K-1330 building will ensure that our team has direct, easy access to both facilities as we continue to shape the future of the nation’s laser enrichment capabilities.”

“The addition of the K-1580 Building provides expanded laboratory space to support the development of Phase II uranium enrichment capabilities at scale within a prototypical operating environment,” said Lloyd Jollay, Chief Operating Officer of LIS Technologies Inc. “The facility also offers dedicated laboratory space for investigating UF6 deconversion processes. Integrating deconversion capabilities with uranium enrichment will create a more comprehensive fuel cycle solution and address key needs expressed by a number of advanced reactor developers.”

The CRISLA-3G laser isotope separation technology being developed by LIST has been determined to meet all elements required for Technology Readiness Level 4 (TRL-4), conforming to the Department of Energy guide DOE G 413.3-4A. The technology has already matured to approximately 75% TRL-5, with excellent progress also towards TRL-6. LIST’s laser-based isotope separation technology is designed to potentially deliver greater efficiency, improved scalability, and a reduced facility footprint compared with conventional methods.

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

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Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," meaning statements related to future events or possibilities, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements can often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “explore,” “plans”, “aim,” “goal,” “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” or derivations of these words and other words of similar meaning, although forward-looking statements may be denoted by other terms. In this press release, forward-looking statements related to the anticipated benefits to the Company of its acquisition of the K-1580 Building, as well as the Company’s business and operational plans and goals in general. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filings, (ii) our ability to obtain key vendor, technology and customer contracts and the significant funding necessary to execute on our business plan and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the U.S Department of Energy and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and (v) other risks and uncertainties associated with the operating a pre-revenue, developing business a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry. Notably, only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will the Company be able to make realistic economic predictions for a commercial uranium enrichment facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. The factors listed above may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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