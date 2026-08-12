Percona’s New Outcome-Driven Professional Service Offerings Help Database Teams Resolve Critical Priorities Faster

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona , a provider of open source database software, support, and services, today announced a new portfolio of targeted, outcome-driven professional service offerings designed to help organizations address specific database priorities faster, with clearly defined objectives, scope, and deliverables. The new service options are an extension of Percona’s established professional service capabilities, backed by two decades of hands-on experience helping organizations solve complex database challenges. They address infrastructure needs including database health, architecture and design, performance tuning, monitoring, security, and migrations across MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Valkey/Redis environments.

Database teams often delay important work because traditional consulting engagements can require lengthy scoping, uncertain budgets, and open-ended timelines before technical work begins. Percona’s new fixed-fee offerings shorten the path from a defined database challenge to expert action by establishing the purpose, scope, deliverables, and expected outcomes of each engagement upfront. With this approach, organizations can bring in specialized expertise sooner, resolve known risks before they become production incidents, and internal teams will gain actionable guidance based on their actual workloads and infrastructure rather than generic recommendations.

“For 20 years, Percona has built its expertise by working inside the complex, business-critical database environments our customers depend on every day,” said Peter Farkas, CEO at Percona. “We’ve seen firsthand how decisions around performance, architecture, security, and availability can affect everything that depends on the database. These new outcome-driven services allow us to apply that experience to common, high-impact challenges in a more focused way, giving customers access to expertise shaped by thousands of real-world database problems.”

The new professional service offerings include:

Health Audit: identifies hidden risks before they become outages with a comprehensive assessment of database health, configuration, performance, and security, along with prioritized recommendations for remediation.

identifies hidden risks before they become outages with a comprehensive assessment of database health, configuration, performance, and security, along with prioritized recommendations for remediation. Architecture and Design: Builds or validates a database architecture that supports business goals and future growth with expert analysis of performance, scalability, and availability requirements, plus a documented roadmap for moving forward.

Builds or validates a database architecture that supports business goals and future growth with expert analysis of performance, scalability, and availability requirements, plus a documented roadmap for moving forward. Performance Tuning: Addresses performance issues with expert root-cause analysis, tested changes, and specific recommendations that can be confidently applied in production.

Addresses performance issues with expert root-cause analysis, tested changes, and specific recommendations that can be confidently applied in production. Database Monitoring Quickstart: Turns Percona Monitoring and Management into an effective operational tool with expert installation, configuration, alerting guidance, and hands-on training tailored to a business's database environment.

Turns Percona Monitoring and Management into an effective operational tool with expert installation, configuration, alerting guidance, and hands-on training tailored to a business's database environment. Security Assessment: Uncovers database security gaps with an expert review against specific compliance requirements or internal policies, followed by prioritized recommendations for reducing exposure.

Uncovers database security gaps with an expert review against specific compliance requirements or internal policies, followed by prioritized recommendations for reducing exposure. Migrations: Reduces cutover risk with end-to-end planning and testing, a validated target environment, a documented rollback path, expert support during the production move, and monitoring after go-live.

By structuring these services around specific customer needs and clearly defined outcomes, Percona makes it easier for database teams to bring in specialized expertise at the point where it can have the greatest impact. Every engagement is delivered by Percona’s world-class database experts and tailored to the customer’s actual environment, workload, architecture, and business requirements, ensuring the guidance is practical and ready to put into action.

For engagements that extend beyond a fixed-fee scope, Percona structures a project plan around each customer’s specific infrastructure needs.

Learn more about Percona’s new outcome-driven professional services here .

About Percona

Percona is an open source database software, support, and services company with a simple belief: organizations should have full control over their data infrastructure, without lock-in, without compromise, and without paying a vendor for the privilege of leaving. For 20 years, Percona has helped businesses run databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Valkey, and Redis securely, performantly, and on their own terms — through freely available open source software, 24/7 expert support, and hands-on database expertise. The way is open. For more information, visit www.percona.com .

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