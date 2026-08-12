Silvercrest Asset Management strengthens Dublin office with two senior appointments

Fintan Maher has been appointed head of Silvercrest’s European office, headquartered in Dublin, bringing more than 25 years of leadership experience in wealth management and family offices across Ireland and Australia.





Colm Galvin has also joined the leadership team, having previously served as Founding Partner of MGK Capital Partners and has over two decades of investment and treasury management experience.





NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) is pleased to announce the joining of Fintan Maher and Colm Galvin to its Dublin office.

Founded in 2002 to serve the world's wealthiest families and institutional investors, Silvercrest is an independent, employee-owned, and publicly-traded registered investment adviser. With $25 billion in discretionary assets under management as of June 30, 2026, the firm serves fewer than 900 client relationships globally, maintaining a 5:1 client-to-professional ratio and 98% client retention. Silvercrest’s private client business offers institutional-quality investment management alongside financial planning, tax-aware portfolio construction, estate and trust coordination, philanthropy, family governance, and other advisory services tailored to a limited number of high-net-worth individuals and families. The Firm’s asset management business provides specialist investment solutions for large institutional allocators, including pensions funds, endowments & foundations.

The key executive hires follow the firm’s move into the Irish market to broaden its ability to serve select clients internationally.

Maher joins Silvercrest with more than 25 years of leadership experience in wealth management and family office businesses across Ireland and Australia. He most recently led Goodbody's newly established Family Advisory business. Prior to this, he spent nearly seven years as Managing Director of Key Capital's wealth arm. Earlier in his career, Maher acted as National Head of Wealth at Myer Family Company in Sydney and CIO of Irelandia Investments, the Ryan family’s private office

Galvin joins Silvercrest with over 20 years of experience in financial markets. He was most recently Founding Partner of MGK Capital Partners—a Dublin-based multi-family office—where he provided comprehensive family balance sheet advice and invested across public and private markets. Prior to that, he spent nearly two decades at Bank of Ireland, culminating in his role as Head of U.S. Markets and Treasury, where he led the bank's U.S. Markets Division.

About Silvercrest:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC (the "firm") is the principal operating subsidiary of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser, headquartered in New York. The firm has seven additional offices in the United States, an office in Singapore, and team members based in Europe and Australia. The firm has opened its Dublin office as its first European base of operations to support existing clients across the EU. As of June 30, 2026, the firm reported discretionary assets under management of $24.7 billion.

Contact: Richard Hough

212-649-0601

rhough@silvercrestgroup.com