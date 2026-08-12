Applied Named Industry Leader with SaaS Award and Global 5-Star Tech Provider Recognition

Chicago, IL, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced two recent industry honors: Applied Epic's win as Best SaaS Product with 1,000+ Licensed Users at the 2026 SaaS Awards, and its fifth consecutive Global 5-Star Insurance Technology and Software Provider recognition from Insurance Business.

"The SaaS Awards celebrate platforms that continue to raise the standard for enterprise software at scale, and Applied Epic exemplifies exactly that," said Maneet Bansal, lead judge, The SaaS Awards. "By combining decades of insurance expertise with deeply embedded AI and a unified, end-to-end platform, Applied has shown how mature SaaS products can continue to innovate while delivering measurable value to hundreds of thousands of users. Applied Epic is a deserving winner of the Best SaaS Product with 1,000+ Licensed Users award."

The SaaS Awards recognize outstanding innovation across the software-as-a-service industry, from business process improvement solutions to cutting-edge uses of AI. The Insurance Business Global 5-Star Technology and Service Providers Awards combine broker interviews and large-scale surveys to identify the insurtech platforms delivering the strongest outcomes for their users. Together, these recognitions reflect Applied's longstanding reputation as a trailblazer in insurance technology, delivering innovation and customer value in equal measure.

"Team Applied is honored to be recognized in this year's SaaS Awards and named a Global 5-Star Tech Provider for the fifth consecutive year," said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. "These awards are indicative of how we're driving insurance's shift to a more data-driven and AI-enabled future by connecting brokers, carriers, and underwriters, enabling data to flow freely between them and creating compounding value at every intersection of insurance."

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world’s largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds – powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.



About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech). Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/



About the Global 5-Star Technology and Software Providers Awards

The IB Global 5-Star Insurance Technology and Software Providers Awards recognize and celebrate the ‘market-leading’ tech companies that have received the nod of approval from agents and brokers globally. To select the best insurance technology providers for 2026, Insurance Business enlisted some of the industry’s top experts. During a 15-week process, IB's research team conducted one-on-one interviews with brokers and surveyed thousands more within IB's global network to gain a keen understanding of what insurance professionals think about the current market offerings. At the end of the research period, 28 insurtech software were named 5-Star Insurance Technology Providers award winners. For more information about the Global 5-Star Insurance Technology and Software Providers Awards, please visit:

https://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/asia/best-insurance/top-insurtech-companies--global-5star-technology-and-software-providers-543649.aspx