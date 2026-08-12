Fabletics Accelerates Global Growth Strategy with Plans to Open 20 New International Stores

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics , the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand, today announced the acceleration of its global growth strategy, with plans to triple its international footprint in 2026 and open approximately 20 new international stores over the next 12 months.

Building on the success of its proven U.S. retail model, which has delivered three consecutive years of double-digit same-store sales growth, Fabletics is expanding its international retail presence into several new markets throughout 2026 and 2027, including India, the UAE, Colombia, Peru, and across Central America. The international expansion complements the company's continued U.S. retail momentum, with 25 new stores planned in the U.S. over the next 12 months. The announcement follows a milestone year in which the company surpassed $1 billion in net revenue and reflects growing global demand for the Fabletics brand as the company seeks to double revenue and quadruple EBITDA over the next five years.

"Retail has become an increasingly important growth driver for our business," said Adam Goldenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fabletics. "As our retail model continues to deliver strong results in the U.S., we're confident it can scale globally. This expansion will allow us to reach more customers, grow the Fabletics brand and create long-term value."

"Our international growth is driven by a disciplined approach to market expansion and a commitment to delivering a consistent brand experience for customers around the world," said Meera Bhatia, President, Fabletics. "As we enter new countries and scale our business globally, we're focused on entering the right markets, leveraging local expertise and tailoring our approach to meet the unique needs of each region, while staying true to the Fabletics brand."

The new international stores represent the next phase of Fabletics' global expansion strategy and complement the company's growing international e-commerce and wholesale businesses. Together, these channels will enable Fabletics to deepen its global presence and reach more customers worldwide.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand*, fusing style-centric design with cutting-edge technology to deliver fashionable, high-performance active lifewear at an accessible price. Powered by its proprietary Fashion OS tech platform and an innovative VIP membership program, Fabletics offers a uniquely personalized shopping experience to its more than 3 million active customers. The brand has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every aspect of daily life—championing confidence, inclusivity, and self-expression for everyone and every body. Fabletics collections are available online in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and in person at more than 135 state-of-the-art retail stores globally.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

Media Contact:

press@fabletics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72009464-ae59-4215-a5d3-bb0255121cac