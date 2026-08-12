Galaxy Gaming and Ruby Seven Studios Announce Strategic Online Content Partnership

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming Inc. (OTC:GLXZ), the world's leading independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, today announced a new strategic content partnership with Ruby Seven Studios, a leading online social casino operator and technology provider.

Under the agreement, Ruby Seven will develop, publish, market, and distribute digital social casino versions of Galaxy's proprietary table games across its expanding network of social casino applications and partner-operated platforms.

Under the agreement, Ruby Seven has secured rights to several of Galaxy's most recognized table game titles, including 21+3®, Perfect Pairs®, Lucky Ladies®, , Cajun Stud®, Texas Hold'em Bonus Poker®, and EZ Baccarat®. Additionally, Ruby Seven will hold worldwide social casino exclusivity for select Galaxy Gaming titles, including Three Card Prime®, High Card Flush®, Super Omaha Poker™, Players Edge 21®, 3 Dice Baccarat®, Caribbean Stud®, 3 Card Hold'em®, and Deuces Wild Extreme®.

"We are excited to partner with Ruby Seven Studios to expand the reach of our acclaimed table game content into the growing social casino marketplace," said Matt Reback, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming. "Ruby Seven has established itself as a leading social casino operator and technology provider, and this agreement represents an important opportunity to introduce our innovative table game experiences to millions of social casino players worldwide."

Through the partnership, Ruby Seven will integrate Galaxy content into its portfolio of social gaming offerings, which includes direct-to-consumer applications and social casino platforms developed for tribal and commercial gaming operators. Ruby Seven currently supports 53 retail casinos in 25 U.S. states, with approved distribution channels including well-known brands such as Bally Play, Best Bet Casino, Choctaw Slots, Ember Jackpot Casino, FoxPlay Casino, Mystic Slots and additional Ruby Seven-operated social gaming experiences.

Ruby Seven Studios is owned and operated by global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North, which recently rebranded its gaming division as Ember Entertainment.

“At Ruby Seven Studios, we’re focused on delivering premium content experiences that create value for both our operator partners and players. Galaxy Gaming’s portfolio of industry-leading table games is a natural complement to our platform, and this partnership reflects our continued investment in bringing innovative, high-quality content to a growing global audience,” said Rory Shanahan, General Manager, Ruby Seven Studios. “Galaxy Gaming has built one of the industry’s strongest portfolios of proprietary table games, making them an ideal partner as we continue to expand our premium gaming experiences."

Together, Galaxy Gaming and Ruby Seven Studios will continue exploring new opportunities to expand premium social casino experiences through future game launches, strategic content partnerships and ongoing innovation that delivers value for operators and players alike.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform, developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has over 140 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states and more than 30 countries around the world.

About Ruby Seven Studios



Ruby Seven Studios is an award-winning social casino operator providing direct-to-consumer and retail casino-branded experiences. As part of the Ember Entertainment family, our mission is to bring dynamic and compelling casino game content through engaging, free-to-play casino gaming apps and websites for our casino partners and casino fans worldwide. With a premium partner portfolio that covers 53 casinos in 25 states and an expanding portfolio of direct-to-consumer games such as Ember Jackpot Casino and Multi-Play Video Poker, Ruby Seven Studios is focused on providing unique and innovative player experiences anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.rubyseven.com.

About Ember Entertainment (Delaware North Gaming)

Delaware North’s gaming division, now known as Ember Entertainment, is one of the most innovative gaming operators in the United States, specializing in regional venues with slots and video gaming machines, table games, poker rooms, full-service restaurants, retail shops and hotels. We have gaming destinations in New York, New Hampshire, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, West Virginia, Ohio and Illinois, as well as in Australia. We are also the gaming and hospitality consultant and developer on the Catawba Nation’s $1.25 billion casino resort project in North Carolina. Our interactive gaming division operates mobile sports betting and iGaming (Ember Casino) in several states, and we also own and operate Ruby Seven Studios, a leading developer of social casino gaming applications.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Steve Kopjo (702) 727-8886

Ruby Seven Studios:

partnerships@rubyseven.com