Magnus Technologies Named to 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies for the Fourth Time

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Technologies (“Magnus”), a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) software provider, today announced its No. 3,399 ranking on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious group of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the fourth year Magnus has earned a spot on the prestigious list, following rankings of No. 3,847 in 2025, No. 4,064 in 2023, and No. 4,467 in 2022. Magnus has improved its ranking every year it has appeared on the list, climbing more than 1,000 spots since 2022 to reach its highest position yet. Magnus earned this ranking on the strength of its mobile dispatch and order fulfillment platform, built to scale with a fleet instead of outgrowing it, backed by a pricing model that stays transparent as fleets grow.

"This fourth appearance on the Inc. 5000 is a direct reflection of what our team accomplished this year, from achieving SOC 2 Type II certification to building a support team that resolves more than 96 percent of customer interactions positively. All backed by implementation capabilities we keep in-house and consider best in class," said Matt Cartwright, founder and CEO of Magnus Technologies. "Each of those efforts comes back to the same goal: giving carriers the security and support they need to operate more efficiently and grow. This recognition is a testament to that focus, and to the team executing on it every day."

Magnus's proactive approach extends beyond support and into the tools carriers use to run their business. That instinct drove the launch of the Magnus quarterly Diesel Fuel Index, which gives carriers a data-backed view of fuel price volatility and what it costs them in unrecovered margin. The index tracks weekly diesel price trends, turning market swings into a clear number carriers can act on before it erodes their bottom line.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now .

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Magnus Technologies

Magnus Technologies, headquartered in Austin, Texas, has 20 years of experience designing, developing, and delivering enterprise Transportation Management System (TMS) software. Magnus offers an enterprise SaaS-based TMS that is affordable and scalable to fleets of all sizes. The modular platform works seamlessly with the Magnus Driver App and Magnus Carrier Advantage network to deliver a complete, end-to-end mobile dispatch and order fulfillment solution to maximize profitability and growth. To learn more, visit www.magnustech.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .