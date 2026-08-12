Impulse Space Selected by Space Systems Command to Support Additional VICTUS SALO Missions

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impulse Space, a leader for in-space mobility, today announced it has been awarded a $28M Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract extension in support of two missions: VICTUS SALO 2 and VICTUS SALO 3. The award from the United States Space Force’s (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) Space Safari Office builds on Impulse’s existing contract supporting the upcoming VICTUS SALO 1 and VICTUS SURGO missions.

Under the contract, Impulse will deliver two Mira spacecraft to SSC to host government supplied payloads during missions in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). With its high thrust and precise maneuverability, Mira is a flight-proven platform to support tactically-responsive missions in space. It offers up to 850 m/s of delta-v for a 100 kg payload via its eight Saiph thrusters, which are powered by a chemical propulsion system.

“As space operations become increasingly complex, maneuverability on orbit is no longer a luxury, but a necessity,” said Eric Romo, Impulse Space President and COO. “Mira’s agile, high delta-v capabilities can support the United States Space Force’s work to increase the tactical responsiveness of assets on orbit through these missions.”

The VICTUS SALO 2 and 3 missions will follow the VICTUS SALO 1 mission, currently slated to launch in 2027.

About Impulse Space

Impulse Space, the in-space mobility leader, is accelerating our future beyond Earth beginning with its fleet of cost-effective, high-performance space vehicles: Helios and Mira. The Helios kick stage unlocks high-energy orbits with its powerful Deneb engine, rapidly transporting payloads from LEO to MEO, GEO, heliocentric, lunar, and other planetary orbits. The flight-proven Mira enables precise maneuverability and rapid responsiveness for hosting, deployment, and rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) across any orbit. Founded by Tom Mueller and led by a team of industry titans, Impulse Space is transforming in-space mobility by reliably and rapidly getting customers where they want to go. And they're just getting started. For more information, visit www.impulsespace.com.

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