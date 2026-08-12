ISP Global Capital Raises Fort Technology (FRTT) Price Target to $15 on Logia USA Deal





NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ISP Global Capital today raised its price target for Fort Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: FRTT) to $15 per share from $10, citing the company's newly announced agreement to acquire a majority stake in Logia USA Inc. and the resulting exposure to backup power infrastructure serving the data center market.



The revised target reflects ISP Global Capital's independent opinion and is a forward-looking assessment rather than a valuation of Fort Technology's current business. Shares issued as consideration in the transaction were priced at US$0.942664, the average Nasdaq closing price over the 14 trading days ended August 10, 2026. Against that reference price, the $15 target implies an increase of roughly 16 times and assumes successful execution across a series of commercial milestones that have not yet occurred.



The transaction

Fort Technology announced on August 11, 2026 that it entered into a share transfer agreement to acquire 50.1% of the issued and outstanding shares of Logia USA, a company focused on advanced fuel integrity solutions for data centers and other mission-critical facilities in the United States. Closing is expected to occur prior to October 1, 2026 and remains subject to customary conditions, including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurance the transaction will be completed as contemplated.



Logia USA will hold an exclusive U.S. license to automated fuel maintenance and integrity systems developed by Logia Israel Ltd. Fort Technology will also provide a credit facility of up to US$2 million, advanced in tranches tied to agreed operational and sales milestones.



Logia USA is an early-stage company that has not yet commenced sales in the United States.



The basis for the revised target

Standby generators at data centers depend on stored fuel remaining serviceable over long idle periods. Industry sources cited by Fort Technology indicate that the shift toward ultra-low sulfur diesel has made stored fuel more susceptible to degradation and water absorption, and that fuel-related problems have become a significant contributor to standby generator failures.



ISP Global Capital's view is that this creates a defined operational requirement as data center capacity expands. Fortune Business Insights projects the global data center market will grow from approximately US$300 billion in 2026 to about US$700 billion by 2034.



The firm's thesis assumes Fort Technology can commercialize the licensed technology, secure relationships with data center operators, convert those into material revenue, and expand across multiple markets without disproportionate dilution. None of these milestones has been achieved.



Ownership rebalancing

The share transfer agreement includes an equity rebalancing mechanism that reduces Fort Technology's ownership of Logia USA as sales targets are met. If Logia USA achieves cumulative sales exceeding US$50 million during the rebalancing period, Fort's holding falls to a minimum of 30% and Fort ceases to control Logia USA. At cumulative sales above US$250 million, Fort's holding falls to a minimum of 5%.



ISP Global Capital notes that Fort Technology's proportional interest therefore declines as commercial success increases, and that any thesis based on Logia USA's growth must account for that reduction. The firm's target assumes value accrues through Fort's retained interest, the credit facility, and its position in the broader data center infrastructure category rather than through full ownership of Logia USA's revenue.

"Our revised target reflects the agreement Fort Technology signed, not results it has delivered," said Taylor Owenby, Managing Partner at ISP Global Capital. "The rebalancing structure means our thesis has to be read carefully. We think the opportunity justifies the risk, but the execution requirements are substantial and the company is at the beginning of them."



Logia USA's focus on clean backup fuel solutions could give Fort Technology exposure to a fundamental requirement of data center operations: maintaining reliable power when normal utility service is interrupted, constrained, or otherwise unavailable.



ISP Global Capital believes this represents substantially more than a traditional backup-power opportunity.



The enormous amount of electricity required by new data centers is creating a parallel challenge for utilities and communities responsible for supplying that electricity.



Large data centers can represent significant incremental loads on regional electrical systems. As additional facilities are constructed, utilities must balance the requirements of these mission-critical facilities against the electricity requirements of homes, businesses, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and other existing customers.



Consequently, ISP Global Capital believes technologies capable of increasing data center energy resilience while reducing dependence on the public electrical grid during periods of disruption or extreme demand could become increasingly valuable.



About ISP Global Capital

ISP Global Capital is an investment firm focused on emerging growth opportunities across technology, infrastructure, energy, and innovation-driven industries. The firm's published investment perspectives represent its independent opinions and analyses.



Disclosure and Forward-Looking Statements

ISP Global Capital is an investor in Fort Technology Inc. and has a financial interest in the performance of FRTT securities. Readers should consider this financial interest when evaluating the opinions expressed in this release.



The $15 price target is ISP Global Capital's opinion and forward-looking assessment. It is not a guarantee or assurance that FRTT shares will reach that price, and it depends on numerous assumptions, including completion of the Logia USA transaction, integration and commercialization of the licensed technology, customer adoption, revenue growth, access to capital, market conditions, competitive developments, capital structure, and management execution.

Contact

Taylor Owenby

ISP Global Capital

Create@imperialsavage.com

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