Zeplyn Launches First Agentic Account-Opening Workflow in Wealth Management Through New Integration with Schwab Advisor Center

New York, NY, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeplyn, the AI operating system for wealth management, today announced a new integration with Schwab Advisor Center®, the Schwab Advisor Services platform, that expands the reach of Zeplyn Agent Nexus into two of the industry's most important workflows: account opening and meeting preparation. The integration enables Zeplyn’s AI agents to automatically complete Schwab’s digital account-opening workflow while incorporating live Schwab holdings and transactions into Zeplyn's AI-powered client briefs.

Account opening and meeting preparation are two of the most time-consuming workflows in wealth management. Advisors routinely move between meetings, CRM records, documents, planning software, and custodian platforms to gather information before they can act. Zeplyn's new Schwab integration eliminates much of that manual work by consolidating those steps within Zeplyn.

With a single request, advisors can ask Zeplyn to open a Schwab account. Zeplyn gathers client information already available across meetings, emails, CRM records, and documents, initiates the digital account open workflow, completing all relevant fields automatically, and returns a finished draft for human review and submission. What traditionally required hours of manual work can now begin before a client meeting has even ended. Early pilots showed Not-In-Good-Order (NIGO) submissions declined by approximately 80%, helping firms accelerate onboarding while reducing costly rework.

The integration also enhances Zeplyn's AI-powered meeting preparation by incorporating live Schwab holdings and transactions into the client intelligence it already assembled across the firm. Advisors receive a more complete, current view of every client in seconds—without manually gathering information across multiple systems. Early pilots indicate advisors save more than 12 hours each week while walking into every meeting with richer context and greater confidence.

"Schwab Advisor Center® is one of the most important platforms in wealth management, and we're excited to bring the power of Zeplyn Agent Nexus into that ecosystem," said Era Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of Zeplyn. "This integration is a step toward a new way of working. By combining Schwab data with the intelligence firms already have, we're enabling AI to complete work that has traditionally remained manual, giving advisors more time to focus on their clients."

The Schwab Advisor Center® integration is the latest expansion of Zeplyn's AI operating system for wealth management, connecting intelligence across advisor systems and enabling agents to execute work wherever work happens, all while maintaining enterprise-grade governance through Zeplyn's SOC 2 Type II-compliant platform.

To learn more about Zeplyn, visit zeplyn.ai.

About Zeplyn

Founded by former Google AI engineers, Zeplyn is the AI operating system for wealth management. The platform unifies client intelligence from meetings, emails, documents, CRM, custodians, and planning systems, and then uses AI agents to execute work across the firm's technology stack. With more than 50 wealth-specific AI agents and 30+ integrations—including Salesforce, Schwab Advisor Center®, AdvisorEngine, Redtail, and Wealthbox—Zeplyn helps firms operate with greater speed, consistency, and intelligence while giving advisors more time to focus on clients.

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