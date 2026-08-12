TrustKernel Launches PlugClaw, a Thumb-Sized Private AI Computer That Gets Things Done

SAN FRANCISCO and HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustKernel, a global pioneer in secure operating systems and privacy-preserving computing with over a decade of experience protecting more than 1 billion devices worldwide, today announced PlugClaw, a thumb-sized Private AI Computer designed to help people delegate real work to AI.

As AI rapidly evolves from answering questions to taking actions, people are asking it to do far more than write text or generate ideas. They want AI to reply to messages, organize information, complete workflows, operate apps, and handle everyday tasks.

But today's phones and computers were designed for people, not autonomous AI. Running increasingly capable AI directly inside a personal device creates significant risks around privacy, permissions, and security. At the same time, relying entirely on local AI limits reasoning capability, while conventional cloud AI requires users to expose their highly sensitive credentials and personal data to remote servers.

TrustKernel believes autonomous AI deserves its own physically isolated, trusted workspace to get things done safely.

PlugClaw introduces a new category of device: the Private AI Computer. By simply plugging it into any smartphone, tablet, or computer, users gain a dedicated, hardware-secured AI workspace that can execute workflows and operate applications independently from the host device.





A Dedicated Computer Built For AI

PlugClaw is a complete computer in a thumb-sized USB-C device. It features its own processor, memory, encrypted storage, and the privacy-focused PlugOS - a secure Android operating system. The AI lives and works on the stick, not on your personal phone or computer.

Instead of demanding risky administrative permissions to access your primary device’s operating system and storage, PlugClaw remains physically isolated. When connected to a smartphone, tablet, or PC, the host device acts as a secure display and keyboard interface. The AI, applications, data, and execution environment all remain inside PlugClaw's own isolated operating system.

AI That Actually Gets Things Done

Unlike traditional chatbots, PlugClaw is designed to take action.

Inside PlugOS, the built-in AI agent can use tools and Android applications much like a person would - opening apps, reading information, replying to messages, organizing files, preparing presentations, browsing the web, and executing multi-step workflows automatically.

Users simply describe what they want in natural language. A user can say "Reply to all unread messages in my tone" or "Build a competitor analysis deck matching our brand style,” and PlugClaw gets to work. Instead of stopping with an answer, PlugClaw follows through until the task is complete.

Tasks can run immediately, be scheduled for later, or automatically start in response to predefined events, allowing AI to work proactively rather than waiting on every instruction.

Powerful AI Meets Privacy

Users no longer have to choose between powerful AI and privacy.

Applications, AI memory, workflows, and sensitive data remain inside PlugClaw's encrypted storage and isolated operating system. For frontier AI models, PlugClaw combines its local secure environment with confidential cloud computing, so user data is processed in a way that neither TrustKernel nor the underlying cloud provider can read.

"The AI that does your work should be the AI that keeps your data yours," said Dr. Wenhao Li, Founder and CEO of TrustKernel. "We believe the future of AI isn't in the cloud or on your phone—it's in your pocket, in a private AI computer that answers to no one but you."





One AI Workspace Across Every Device

PlugClaw works with Android phones, iPhones, tablets, Windows PCs, Macs, and Linux computers.

No matter which device users connect to, they carry the same AI workspace, applications, memories, skills, and workflows with them.

Powered by PlugOS and the on-device OpenClaw AI runtime, PlugClaw is designed to evolve continuously through new AI models, skills, workflows, and community-built capabilities.

Who PlugClaw Is For

PlugClaw is designed for people who want AI to do real work without risking their phone, computer, or personal data, including:

Everyday AI users: People who use AI for writing, searching, or brainstorming, and want it to actually finish tasks — reply to messages, organize files, run workflows. PlugClaw is plug-and-play, never touches data on your phone or PC, and costs a fraction of a dedicated AI phone.

Privacy-conscious professionals: People handling sensitive personal or business information who want frontier AI without exposing their devices, credentials, or private data. PlugClaw keeps that work inside its own hardware-isolated environment.

AI power users and developers: Professionals building or using AI agents for coding, research, content creation, and automation. PlugClaw gives them a portable, cross-platform AI workspace that runs OpenClaw natively — extended with GUI operation and Android-Use so agents can drive native mobile apps.

Pricing and Availability

PlugClaw is available worldwide starting at US$149.

Users purchase the hardware once and pay only for the cloud AI services they choose to use. There are no mandatory subscriptions.

Every PlugClaw includes at least US$15 in AI credits, allowing users to start completing real-world tasks immediately after activation.

For more information, visit https://www.plugos.net/plugclaw.

Fact Sheet

Form factor USB-C stick, 50 × 19 × 8 mm, 15 g SoC MediaTek Helio G80 Memory 4 GB / 6 GB RAM Storage 64 GB / 128 GB encrypted Interface USB-C On-device OS PlugOS (privacy-hardened Android) + Ubuntu 24.04 (AI agent VM) Agent runtime OpenClaw, extended with Android GUI agent and Android-Use Host compatibility Android devices, iPhone, iPad, Windows, macOS, Linux (host provides display and input only) Supported models Claude, GPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, Grok, MiniMax, Qwen, Kimi, GLM, Mimo, and many more Certifications FCC, CE, RoHS, MFi Price From US$149, includes US$15 AI credits





About TrustKernel

TrustKernel is a global trusted computing company specializing in secure operating systems, Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), confidential computing, and privacy-preserving technologies. For more than a decade, TrustKernel has provided the security foundation for smartphones, connected vehicles, IoT devices, and enterprise platforms, with its technologies protecting more than one billion devices worldwide.

TrustKernel's consumer hardware line began with PlugMate, a thumb-sized private computer for secure personal data and apps. PlugClaw extends that platform into the AI era, helping establish a new foundation for personal AI computing - where powerful AI and user privacy coexist by design.

Media contact: business@trustkernel.com

Product link: https://plugos.net/plugclaw

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66661303-1b60-480c-8808-5d584a79812f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27737436-a715-4118-9921-3c4d7d372831

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e414c0d-2d09-479e-981c-95800753d8c7