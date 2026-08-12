IPL Schoeller & PureCycle Launch Off-the-Shelf Container Line, SnapPack Square EVO, Ahead of State Sustainability Mandates

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, and IPL Schoeller, a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, today announced SnapPack Square EVO, a new sustainable option within IPL Schoeller’s trusted family of tamper-evident packaging that will incorporate 20% PureFive® recycled polypropylene in every unit. The line gives brand owners an off-the-shelf packaging option that already meets emerging recycled content requirements, without the time or cost of a custom development program.

The launch builds on the companies' collaboration with Cleveland Kitchen, a supplier of private label refrigerated pickle products, to commercialize a sustainable food contact container containing PCR content. The success has led to an expansion of offerings from a single product into a standardized container platform available to all brand owners and retailers across multiple categories.

Every SnapPack Square EVO container in the line will contain 20% PureFive® resin, PureCycle's recycled polypropylene, which is produced through a patented dissolution process. The PureFive® resin has been recognized as qualifying recycled content under New Jersey's Recycled Content Law and is APR Certified for post-consumer recycled content.

The launch comes as retailers and brand owners face a growing patchwork of packaging regulation. New Jersey's Recycled Content Law currently requires rigid plastic packaging to contain a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled content, a threshold that rises to 20% and will include food packaging by 2027 and continues climbing to 50% by 2036. EPR laws in California, Oregon and other states will impose similar source reduction and recyclability requirements between 2027 and 2032, with the first deadlines arriving as soon as 2027. SnapPack Square EVO is intended to give brand owners and producers a ready path to compliance and a head start on meeting those requirements, without waiting on a custom qualification process.

"Brand owners are being asked to meet recycled content targets on a timeline that a custom packaging program often can’t match," said Christian Bruey, PureCycle Director of Sustainability and External Affairs. "SnapPack Square EVO gives them a container that already contains PureFive® resin, already performs like the packaging they know, and is already built for the regulatory environment they’re walking into. It’s a way to move fast without reinventing a package from scratch."

"Our work with PureCycle on the Cleveland Kitchen container showed us that recycled content and performance don’t have to be a trade-off," said Melissa Vettleson, IPL Schoeller Sustainability and Materials Engineer. "SnapPack EVO takes what we learned from that program and turns it into a standard offering, so any brand owner can bring PureFive® resin into their packaging without starting from zero. It’s a faster, lower-risk way to build recycled content into a container line."

SnapPack EVO is expected to be available to brand owners starting Fall 2026, with additional sizes and formats planned as the line rolls out.

PureCycle Contact

Christian Bruey

cbruey@purecycle.com

Investor Relations Contact

Eric DeNatale

edenatale@purecycle.com

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented dissolution recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as #5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from #5 plastic waste resulting in our PureFive® resin that can be recycled and reused multiple times, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com

IPL Schoeller Contact – Media and Sales Inquiries

Julia Chapman

Julia.chapman@iplschoeller.com

About IPL Schoeller

IPL Schoeller is a global leader in sustainable packaging. We design smart circular solutions that support efficient and smart supply chains. With 26 production facilities across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, we deliver reliable, scalable and sustainable solutions for customers across multiple industries. Our purpose is to create solutions that never become waste and our ambition is to make reusable circular solutions the smart choice everywhere.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the continued execution of PureCycle’s business plan, PureCycle expected financial expenditures, future cash needs and availability of liquidity and the expected timing of significant construction milestones for PureCycle’s planned future facilities. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or PureCycle’s future financial or operating performance and may refer to projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by future or conditional words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions), but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.



The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of PureCycle’s management and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in each of PureCycle’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and PureCycle’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for various quarterly periods, those discussed and identified in other public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission by PureCycle and the following: PCT’s ability to obtain funding for its operations, future capital requirements and future growth, and to continue as a going concern; PCT’s ability to meet, continue to meet, and comply on an ongoing basis with, the numerous regulatory requirements applicable to its PureFive® resin both generally and in food-grade applications and, more broadly, the operations and construction of PCT’s facilities (including in the United States, Europe, Asia and other future international locations); expectations and changes regarding PCT’s strategies and future financial performance, including future business plans, expansion plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and PCT’s ability to invest in growth initiatives, which could be impacted by significant changes to tariffs on foreign imports; the ability of PCT’s first commercial-scale recycling facility in Lawrence County, Ohio (the "Ironton Facility") to be appropriately certified by Leidos Engineering, LLC, following certain performance and other tests, and commence full-scale commercial operations in a timely and cost-effective manner, or at all; PCT’s ability to meet, and to continue to meet, the requirements imposed upon us and our subsidiaries by the funding for its operations, including the funding for the Ironton Facility and the Planned Facilities (as defined below); PCT’s ability to minimize or eliminate the many hazards and operational risks at its manufacturing facilities that can result in potential injury to individuals, disrupt PCT’s business, including interruptions or disruptions in operations at PCT’s facilities, and subject PCT to liability and increased costs; PCT’s ability to complete the necessary funding with respect to, and complete the construction of, the new polypropylene recycling facility in Thailand (the "Thailand Facility"), PCT’s first commercial-scale European plant located in Antwerp, Belgium (the "Belgium Facility"), and the purification facility to be built in Augusta, Georgia (the "Augusta Facility" and, together with the Thailand Facility and the Belgium Facility, the "Planned Facilities") in a timely and cost-effective manner; PCT’s ability to procure, sort and process polypropylene plastic waste at our planned plastic waste prep facilities; PCT’s ability to maintain exclusivity under The Procter & Gamble Company license; the implementation, market acceptance and success of PCT’s business model and growth strategy, which includes PCT’s ability to bring a total of one billion pounds of installed polypropylene recycling capability online by 2030, and PCT’s ability to meet related construction, regulatory, and financing requirements; the ability to negotiate multi-year offtake agreements at appropriate margins to fund ongoing operations; the possibility that PCT may be adversely affected or potentially impacted by economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including interest rates, availability of capital, economic cycles, and other macro-economic impacts (such as tariffs); changes in the prices and availability of materials (such as steel and other materials needed for the construction of future Feed PreP and purification facilities), including those changes caused by inflation, tariffs and supply chain conditions, such as increased transportation costs and global conflicts, and our ability to obtain such materials in a timely and cost-effective manner; the ability to source feedstock with a high polypropylene content at a reasonable cost and the temporary spike in prices due to global conflicts such as the current conflict in the Middle East; the development of direct competitors in the recycled polypropylene segment that could impact the demand for PCT’s products; the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings to which PCT is, or may become, a party; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes in the prices and availability of labor (including labor shortages), turnover in employees, and increases in employee-related costs; any business disruptions due to political or economic instability, pandemics, or armed hostilities (including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and active military conflicts in the Middle East); and operational risks associated with the ability to operate the Ironton Facility and the Planned Facilities, as and when operative, at nameplate capacity.



PCT undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c860502c-f188-4d11-9947-dacc019199d4