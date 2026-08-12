QSIC Introduces “Playbook” to Eliminate the Guesswork from In-Store Campaign Planning

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QSIC , the intelligent in-store audio platform, announced the launch of Playbook, the first and only campaign planning tool that uses point-of-sale (POS) data to recommend optimal campaign strategies and forecast optimal outcomes across in-store media channels. Rather than relying on panels or modeled estimates, retailers and advertisers can plan in-store campaigns with greater confidence using projections based on the retailer’s own sales data before any media dollars are spent.

Unlike traditional planning tools that rely on modeled foot traffic and estimated impressions, Playbook uses store-level data to recommend campaign strategies, identify the highest-value stores and project expected performance based on what is actually selling with an average accuracy rate of ~90%. By analyzing historical campaign performance, product trends and audience insights with retailer POS data, Playbook delivers data-driven campaign proposals that include projected sales. Playbook continuously learns from new performance data, making its recommendations even smarter and more accurate over time.

Matt Elsley, Co-Founder and CEO of QSIC, said, "Every Brand asks the same question before investing in a campaign: 'Will this actually sell more product?' Until now, in-store media hasn't had a good answer. QSIC Intelligence is analyzing sales, loyalty and retail media data down to the store level, at a scale no one else has, and it's surfacing patterns the industry has never been able to see. The most striking: most campaigns are won or lost before they ever launch. That's what we built Playbook to solve, and it's already predicting campaign outcomes at around 90% accuracy, so retailers and brands are seeing the benefit at scale right now."

With Playbook, teams can use natural language prompts to describe the campaign they want to run, and the platform automatically builds a complete, presentation-ready media proposal that includes:

Campaign strategies developed using POS data to align with goals before launch

Recommendations for the highest-value stores based on store-level sales data

Demand trends and shopper insights

Projected campaign performance and sales before launch

Playbook is the planning layer within QSIC Intelligence, the company's AI-powered in-store intelligence platform. Together with Performance Measurement, Playbook gives retailers a single, connected system for planning and measuring in-store media campaigns on the same POS-backed data foundation.

Playbook is currently used by QSIC's account teams to build campaigns for leading retailers across grocery, liquor and convenience. The company plans to expand access to retailers, retail media networks, brands and agency partners.

For more information about Playbook powered by QSIC Intelligence, please visit getqsic.com .

About QSIC

QSIC is the intelligent in-store audio platform that uses AI and first-party data to elevate and measure the impact of audio at the point of purchase. QSIC empowers retailers to create, manage and monetize in-store advertising that transforms spaces and delivers results. The company operates one of the largest retail audio networks, reaching more than 350 million shoppers each month globally. Backed by the highest measurement standards in retail media, QSIC helps brands and retailers maximize their retail media networks quickly and effectively, turning physical stores into their most valuable asset. Learn more at www.getqsic.com .

Media Contact:

QSIC@samsonpr.com