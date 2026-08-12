Project Worldwide Consolidates AI & Digital Transformation Practice Under Wondersauce

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Worldwide , an alliance of leading independent creative agencies, today announced the consolidation of its unified global AI and digital transformation practice under agency partner Wondersauce .

The expanded practice helps organizations modernize their digital foundation to accelerate growth and improve efficiency. Wondersauce now serves as Project's business transformation partner, bringing together strategy, design, engineering, data, and AI in a single offering.

Bridging Physical Activations and Always-On Digital Ecosystems

For decades, Project Worldwide has delivered high-impact physical brand activations through several of its agencies including George P. Johnson (GPJ) who delivers innovative live, digital and hybrid brand experiences for the world’s leading brands including Google, Cisco, IBM, Salesforce, DP World and more. The expanded practice now connects these physical experiences with digital products and content into a seamless, integrated customer journey.

"Project Worldwide is built around creating experiences that move people, including some of the world’s most complex brand activations," said Chris Meyer, CEO of Project Worldwide. "Today, those experiences extend to the platforms and intelligent systems that shape daily customer relationships. Expanding Wondersauce allows us to help clients connect physical engagement with the technology required to unlock growth."

Core Practice Capabilities

Everything about how brands operate is changing: how people discover them, how they engage with them, and how the work behind them gets done. In the intelligence age, growth comes through transformation, not all at once, but one meaningful shift at a time. Today, Wondersauce is expanding its capabilities to help enterprise organizations navigate that change.

Digital Products & Platforms: Designing and building enterprise websites, mobile applications, e-commerce experiences, and digital platforms that improve customer engagement and business performance.

Designing and building enterprise websites, mobile applications, e-commerce experiences, and digital platforms that improve customer engagement and business performance. AI Search & Discovery: Optimizing brand visibility, credibility, and discoverability across AI-powered search engines, Large Language Models (LLMS), and answer engines.

Optimizing brand visibility, credibility, and discoverability across AI-powered search engines, Large Language Models (LLMS), and answer engines. Visioning Sprints: Working with executive teams to define priorities, align stakeholders, and create actionable roadmaps for modernization.

Working with executive teams to define priorities, align stakeholders, and create actionable roadmaps for modernization. Workflow Redesign: Simplifying how work gets done through better processes, connected systems, automation, and practical AI applications.

"In the intelligence age, we are seeing a total transformation in how brands connect with audiences and manage their internal operations," said John Sampogna, CEO of Wondersauce. "Sustainable growth no longer comes from massive overhauls, but from the cumulative impact of intentional, incremental shifts. Wondersauce is designed to help partners navigate this evolution by prioritizing practical innovation that yields tangible business outcomes."

A Globally Distributed Delivery Model

Headquartered in NYC, Wondersauce supports continuous global delivery through an expanded presence across North America, Costa Rica, Colombia, and India. This model provides enterprise clients with access to technical talent and around-the-clock engineering support while maintaining local strategic partnership.

"AI is fundamentally changing how businesses innovate and engage customers," said Rasheed Sait, Project's Chief Growth Officer, India & South Asia. "This expansion gives clients access to a global network of talent, enabling us to build smarter, faster and more scalable solutions that transcend borders."

About Project Worldwide

Project Worldwide is a 100% employee-owned global independent network of 13 agencies and 45 offices built for top-tier ambitious brands. Unseating legacy giants in competitive pitches, we offer the benefits of a global network of specialist agencies versus one large, cumbersome agency. Operating without a single P&L, Project differs in agility, seamless collaboration, and a transparent fee structure. As a connected network of specialists, we deliver dozens of services including advertising, broadcast production, brand strategy, talent booking, media planning and buying, creative ideas and activation, e-commerce, digital experience, integrated PR, digital, and leading experiential marketing with seamless creative execution across international markets. Clients across the alliance include Google, Salesforce, IBM, Burger King, PepsiCo, Frito Lay, Disney, Cisco and DP World. Learn more at project.com .

About Wondersauce

Wondersauce is a growth and digital transformation agency that helps brands reach their next stage of growth by transforming how brands live online. A Project Worldwide agency, Wondersauce supports global clients through teams across the U.S., Costa Rica, Colombia, and India. Learn more at wondersauce.com .

Media Contact

Jeannie Evanchan

jeannie@praytellagency.com

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