project44 accelerates shipper momentum with 34% year-over-year new ARR growth, 67% growth in new logo ARR for the first half of FY27

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain, today announced the first half of FY27 results for its shipper business: 34% year-over-year growth in new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and a 67% increase in new logo ARR.

For Q2, Net Revenue Retention (NRR) improved 654 basis points year over year. The quarter also saw average contract value for net new customers grow 145% year over year to an all-time high, including two seven-figure deals and project44's first $5 million ARR customer. The combination of new logos, rising retention, expanding accounts, and larger deal sizes point to enterprise logistics leaders signing on for broader, longer-term partnerships rather than single-use-case contracts.

project44 also set a new benchmark for innovation velocity in Q2, shipping a record 72 customer-facing product enhancements built with AI-created code. That cut time to build and deploy a new AI agent from eight days to eight hours. These product enhancements are already producing measurable savings across our products: Agentic Workflow Manager cuts freight spend 4% and manual coordination 70%, Mo helped one customer avoid $6 million in detention and demurrage exposure, and Theft Prevention now resolves cargo theft in minutes.

"These results, accelerating new ARR growth, larger deals, and our first $5 million customer, are proof that customers are betting bigger on project44," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "That confidence comes from our context: the world's largest, most accurate, real-time logistics data graph, and the AI we are layering on top of it. It enables us to release product faster, it’s what lets Mo answer in minutes what used to take days, what lets our agents rebook a shipment before a customer even knows a carrier fell through, and what lets us catch cargo theft in minutes instead of hours. Our results this quarter reflect that our customers are seeing value in our products and usefulness in our AI.”

Company News

project44 creates two businesses with launch of LSP44

project44 announced its separation into two focused businesses with the launch of LSP44, a dedicated, profitable, AI-Native company delivering purpose-built AI Agent and API Infrastructure for the 3PLs, freight forwarders, and brokers who move the world's freight. LSP44 launched with day-one profitability, 9 of the 10 largest logistics service providers in the world already running on its platform, and dedicated sales, engineering, and leadership teams. project44 continues to serve enterprise shippers as a Decision Intelligence Platform.

Real-Time Multi-Modal Visibility Solution Now an SAP Endorsed App

project44’s Real-Time Multi-Modal Visibility Data solution is now an SAP endorsed app, available for online purchase on SAP Store. The solution further enriches SAP Business Network for Logistics with continuous, real-time carrier signal across FTL, LTL, Ocean, Air, Rail, Drayage, and Parcel, including live positions, predictive ETAs, and port conditions fed directly into SAP Business Network for Logistics.

Q2 Product Innovation

Mo: A Conversational AI Analyst for Faster, More Confident Decisions

project44 announced Mo, a conversational AI supply chain analyst built directly into the platform, reasoning across a customer's own data and business rules together with project44's real-time logistics data graph to turn hours or days of manual analysis into an answer in minutes. In testing, Mo answered operational questions 86% faster than Claude Opus 4.8 after manually exporting and filtering data by hand. Accuracy further separated the two; Opus was wrong or overstated on most claims tested, including a late-rate calculation off by nearly 18 points and an estimate that 40% of shipments had no location update when the real number was 0.8%. Mo returned accurate answers every time, grounded in a customer's own data rather than a generic model's guesswork. Customers are already seeing outcomes like a $6 million reduction in detention and demurrage exposure, $200,000 in working capital freed up from a single question to Mo, and $600,000 to $1.8 million in savings tied to one disruption management initiative. At launch, Mo queries Truckload (FTL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ocean Freight data. Mo is available in beta for all project44 customers.

Continued Momentum for Intelligent TMS

Intelligent TMS continued its momentum this quarter, seeing a 57% increase in shipper revenue growth year over year and extending project44's AI-native transportation management system with new agent capabilities and product releases across the shipment lifecycle:

Automated Booking Orchestration for Ocean Freight is an allocation-aware capability that matches sailing schedules against contracted carrier capacity, selects the optimal vessel, and submits confirmed bookings to carriers without manual intervention.

The Ocean Booking data enrichment agent continuously monitors carrier websites for schedule shifts, cancellations, and capacity changes to automatically trigger rebooking or alert the customer.

The Execution Recovery Agent identifies carrier cancellations and rebooks canceled freight across the network before pickup windows close, protecting service levels.

Within Freight Audit and Order Consolidation, invoice discrepancy and error reduction capabilities were enhanced.

These releases extend project44's agent portfolio across the full shipment lifecycle, from freight procurement to execution recovery for truckload, to ocean booking enrichment, to proof-of-delivery capture, reinforcing project44 as the AI-native platform automating decisions at every stage of the shipment journey.

Autonomous Cargo Theft Prevention: From Detection to Resolution in Minutes

project44 launched Theft Prevention, aimed at addressing the cargo theft crisis costing the U.S. an estimated $35 billion annually. Theft Prevention, an AI-powered suite that continuously monitors truckload shipments for signs of cargo theft, automatically triggers carrier outreach when high-risk events occur and reduces the window between incident detection and resolution to minutes. The suite addresses this gap by using AI models and telematics data from ELD providers, trailer sensors, and door sensor feeds to monitor shipments, raise exceptions, and automate AI Agent carrier outreach to verify shipment status within minutes of suspicious activity, providing unlimited, simultaneous coverage across every shipment in a network. This quarter, project44 shipped Risky Zone Identification and Route Deviation enhancements that anchor the suite.

China Cross-Border Logistics Data Authorization Extended

project44 extended its China cross-border logistics data authorization through 2029. Under this authorization, project44 continues as the first and only supply chain AI company approved to deliver real-time, compliant logistics data across China's border. As the origin point for $3.77 trillion in goods exported globally each year, real-time logistics data from China is required to stitch multi-mode, multi-node shipments together to deliver accurate intelligence and identify disruptions upstream.

Agentic Workflow Manager: Cutting Freight Costs, Managing Supply Chain Disruptions at Scale, and Accelerating Cash Flow

project44 launched Agentic Workflow Manager, a no-code platform that gives supply chain teams a single visual environment to design, deploy, and orchestrate AI agent workflows. Workflows start from pre-built templates grounded in project44’s decade-plus of supply chain domain expertise and teams configure the conditions under which agents respond to real-time supply chain signals across their specific carriers, lanes, and operations, without engineering resources or custom implementation. project44's AI agents have already achieved 1.5M outreaches year to date and are on pace to deliver 2.2M autonomous interactions with supply chain partners this calendar year, delivering a 4 percent reduction in freight spend, a 70 percent reduction in manual coordination, up to 75 percent faster sourcing cycles, and up to 40 percent reduction in disruption-related costs.

The AI Agent Factory: From Days to Hours to Build a New AI Agent Workflow

project44 invested heavily in infrastructure to build agents rapidly and reliably, referred to as the “Agent Factory” an internal set of capabilities that run every agent workflow through the same standardized stages: intake, generation, validation, deployment, and monitoring. project44 has cut the time to deliver and integrate a new agent from eight days to eight hours as the company progresses to its goal of building and deploying a testable agent for customer co-development within a single day. project44's AI agent portfolio now spans more than 54 agents and counting.

What Customers and Partners Are Saying

“project44’s AI capabilities keep us ahead of the constant change that comes with managing a global carrier base. What sets it apart is how configurable the platform is. We’ve been able to tailor it to the way our team actually operates, so the right work reaches the right people without manual intervention. It’s allowed us to expand confidently into APAC and bring less technical carriers into the fold, without adding operational complexity.” — Josh Moss, Process Lead, Global Supply Chain, Eastman Chemical Company

“Supply chain decisions move fast, and the teams making them need answers that are just as fast. Mo will help us get there, putting accurate, data-grounded answers directly in the hands of the people who need them, without the back-and-forth of pulling reports or waiting on analysis.” — Doug Cantriel, Head of North America Transportation, Ford Motor Company

“project44 has significantly improved the quality and reliability of our shipment data, giving us the confidence to make faster, better-informed decisions across our entire network. Having this level of intelligence integrated into the platform we already use on a daily basis means that our teams spend less time searching for information and more time acting on it.” — Susana Carvajal, Head of International Logistics, Agrosuper

“Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the Autonomous Enterprise for our customers. We applaud project44 on achieving SAP-endorsed app status for its Real-Time Multi-Modal Visibility Data solution. Partners like project44 help us deliver a business AI, cloud-first strategy with clean-core-compliant innovations that are proven to provide value while solving key business challenges.” — Darryl Gray, Global Senior Vice President of ISV Partner Management, SAP

“Worldwide Express was the first LSP to write project44 a check, we were building together when this industry still ran on phone calls and EDI. What LSP44 puts in our hands now is different in kind: AI that already understands our carriers, our lanes, and our customers, embedded directly into how we operate. It’s the difference between software you adopt and infrastructure you build on.” — Joel Clum, President, Worldwide Express

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, and a preferred carrier network of 282,000 carriers, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

About LSP44: LSP44 is the AI-native agent and API infrastructure company for logistics service providers. Built on the world’s largest logistics data graph and carrier network, LSP44 gives 3PLs, freight forwarders, and brokers the AI agents, carrier infrastructure, and developer capabilities to embed intelligence directly into their own products and workflows. LSP44 is profitable and headquartered in Chicago.

For questions or comments: press@project44.com