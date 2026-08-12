Conavi Medical Corp. Announces Closing of $10M Public Offering

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TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI) (“Conavi” or the “Company”), a commercial stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced equity offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million (the “Offering”).

“This financing provides Conavi with the capital to execute the next important phase of our U.S. commercialization strategy,” said Thomas Looby, Chief Executive Officer of Conavi. “With our FDA-cleared hybrid IVUS-OCT imaging system, our focus is now on placing systems in U.S. hospitals, supporting initial clinical adoption and building the foundation for broader commercialization. We are grateful for the strong support of our new and existing investors and their confidence in Conavi as we advance this next stage of our growth.”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to complete a limited market release in the United States of the Company’s Novasight Hybrid system. The Company also intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Bloom Burton Securities Inc. acted on behalf of a syndicate of agents in connection with the Offering (collectively, the “Agents”). Under the Offering, subscribers either purchased common shares at $0.20 per common share (the “Common Shares”) or pre-funded common share purchase warrants for $0.19999 per pre-funded common share purchase warrant (“Pre-Funded Warrants” and, together with the Common Shares, the “Securities”). Investors purchased a total of 50,000,775 Securities (consisting of 34,500,775 Common Shares and 15,500,000 Pre-Funded Warrants) for gross proceeds of $10 million. Each Pre-Funded Warrant issued in lieu of a Common Share at the election of a subscriber entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.00001 per Common Share. The Pre-Funded Warrants will not expire.

In Canada, the Securities purchased pursuant to the Offering were qualified for sale by way of a short form prospectus dated July 29, 2026, which was filed in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The Securities were also purchased by way of private placement in the United States, pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and pursuant to all applicable U.S. state securities laws. In addition, the Securities were also sold by way of private placement in certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States pursuant to and in compliance with applicable securities laws.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities.

The Agents received a total cash commission of $450,864.11 and 2,254,365 compensation options of the Company (“Compensation Options”). Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to buy one Common Share at a price of $0.20 per Common Share until expiry on August 12, 2028.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented hybrid imaging system is the first system to co-register and co-align intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging beams to enable simultaneous hybrid imaging of coronary arteries. The hybrid imaging system has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit http://www.conavi.com.

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer: Mark Quick, 416-483-0100

Investors: Christina Cameron, 416-483-0100 ext.121, IR@conavi.com

Notice on forward-looking statements:

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding Conavi and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking information or statements”. Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as “shall”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate” “anticipate” or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the short form prospectus dated July 29, 2026 (which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Although Conavi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Conavi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.