Allsup Veterans Appeals Highlights Appeal Options As VA Provides Disability Decisions At Record Pace

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a nationwide disability benefits advocate, and the Allsup Veterans Appeals® (AVA) team are encouraging veterans to review recent U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability decisions, as the federal agency reports issuing these decisions faster than at any point in its history.

The VA processed more than 2 million disability and pension claims as of June 1, 2026, reaching the milestone earlier than ever before. The agency has also reduced the average time to complete a disability decision to 78.6 days, down from 141.5 days in early 2025, while continuing to reduce its claims backlog.

However, getting a decision and getting the right decision are two different things for veterans who receive a denial or a rating that is lower than expected. In these cases, veterans have the option to file an appeal, which the Board of Veterans’ Appeals acknowledges can take much longer than an initial claim.

“The VA deserves credit for deciding initial claims faster than ever, and the Board is making progress on appeals too,” said Brett Buchanan, a U.S. Army veteran and director of Allsup Veterans Appeals. “But an appeal is a different process, and it still takes longer. If the VA’s decision doesn’t reflect the health impact of your service, the most useful thing you can do is understand your options early and build the strongest appeal you can. Having a VA-accredited Claims Agent to help you can protect both your benefits and your time.”

Even with improvements at the VA, an appeal remains a long road. Board appeals can take 12 to 36 months to process, depending on the review option selected, according to Buchanan, and the choices a veteran makes early on can help shape both outcomes and wait times.

A Faster Claims Process, A Longer Appeals Process

Appeals carry complications. At the Board of Veterans’ Appeals, 40 percent of cases under the current Appeals Modernization Act process were remanded in 2024. A remand sends a case back for more work, which adds time, and it often points to a record that was incomplete the first time. Preparing a thorough, well-documented appeal at the outset can help a veteran avoid delays. That is the kind of preparation an experienced representative brings to a case, Buchanan explained, helping to identify gaps in the record before the Board does.

That is also where understanding the different paths for appeals is important. Veterans who disagree with a recent decision generally have three paths: a Higher-Level Review, a Supplemental Claim or a Board Appeal filed through a Notice of Disagreement. Allsup Veterans Appeals assists veterans who received a VA decision within the past 12 months, along with veterans previously denied service connection who may be able to reopen a claim with new and relevant evidence.

As a veteran-led and veteran-owned organization with more than 14 years of experience, Allsup Veterans Appeals has helped more than 2,500 veterans secure service-connected benefits or higher disability ratings.

Veterans May Also Qualify For SSDI

A recent VA decision is a useful moment to examine a separate benefit many veterans overlook. Veterans receiving VA disability compensation also may qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), depending on their work history and medical eligibility. VA disability and SSDI are distinct federal programs with separate rules, and a veteran can pursue both at the same time.

“These systems were not built to talk to each other, and veterans shouldn’t have to translate between these federal programs on their own,” Buchanan said. “Our team will look at the full picture for veterans, so they aren’t leaving behind something they earned.”

With more than 42 years of experience helping people navigate Social Security disability programs, an Allsup SSDI specialist can review a veteran’s medical and work history to determine whether SSDI may also be an option and help manage both processes together.

How Veterans Can Get Started

Veterans who received a VA decision in the past year, or who were previously denied service connection, can request a no-cost review of their appeal options at AllsupVeteransAppeals.com or by calling (888) 372-1190.

Veterans who want to find out whether they may also qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance can visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Visit AllsupVeteransAppeals.com and follow AVA on Facebook, Instagram and X to learn more.

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