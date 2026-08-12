Exodus Movement, Inc. June 2026 -- Monthly Metrics

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc . (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or “the company”), a leading self-custodial finance and payments platform, today announced select metrics for the month of July 2026 connected with its Web3 suite of services and Payment Processing platforms.

“With our new combined business, Exodus will report select metrics across our Web3 services and Payment Processing platform,” said James Gernetzke, CFO at Exodus. “Trading volumes across cryptocurrencies declined during July but our mix of direct users and B2B partners remained constant month over month.”

Web3 Services July

2026 June

2026 Monthly Active Users

(million) 1.4 1.4 Exchange Swap Volume

($M) $314.8 $398.5 B2B XO Swap Volume % of Exchange Swap Volume 23% 23%



“Card user and purchase activity attached to our acquired Monavate business delivered growth month over month,” Gernetzke continued.

Payment Processing Services July

2026 June

2026 Monthly Unique Active Cards

(000s) 783.6 763.6 Global Transaction Volume*

($M) $338.0 $302.7

Note: Global Transaction Volume is calculated by converting total month transaction volume from British Pounds (GBP) to U.S. Dollars using the average currency conversion rate of 1 GBP to 1.34 USD for July and 1 GBP to 1.33 USD for June.

About Exodus

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure and card/payment services for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus is financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com .

Investor Contact

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Media Contact

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exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “will,” “expect,” “would,” “should,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “likely,” “believes,” “views”, “estimates”, or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, management statements regarding management’s confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, expectations regarding demand for our products, and volatility and trading volumes of digital asset markets. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in “Item 1. Business” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 11, 2026, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

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