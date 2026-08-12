Fabric.AI and Kopin Expand Neural I/o™ Program with Several New Non-Disclosure Agreements Across the AI Interconnect Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) (“Fabric.AI” or the “Company”), an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, today announced expanded industry engagement around its Neural I/o™ MicroLED-based optical interconnect platform, including the signing of several new non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with prospective industry participants.

The new agreements, entered into as part of the Neural I/o initiative being developed with Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), include several companies that are currently part of NVIDIA's NVLink ecosystem. The additional NDAs expand the group of industry participants evaluating the potential applicability of Neural I/o within next-generation AI infrastructure.

Neural I/o is designed to address one of the most significant challenges facing increasingly powerful AI systems: moving growing volumes of data efficiently between GPUs, accelerators, memory and other computing components. The platform utilizes a massively parallel MicroLED-based optical architecture intended to provide a scalable alternative to conventional interconnect technologies.

“The signing of additional NDAs, particularly with companies already participating in the NVIDIA NVLink ecosystem, represents another meaningful step in expanding industry engagement around Neural I/o," said Josh Silverman, Fabric.AI Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to advance the technology toward our planned CES 2027 demonstration, we believe the combination of continued technical development, growing industry engagement and increasing awareness of AI interconnect constraints further strengthens the commercial foundation for Neural I/o."

“These discussions provide important opportunities to validate potential use cases, better understand integration requirements and expand the potential pathways toward commercialization,” concluded Silverman.

About Fabric.AI

Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) is an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, including its Neural I/o™ MicroLED-based optical interconnect platform.

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and application-specific optical solutions for defense, AI infrastructure, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepieces and projection assemblies, and vehicle- and head-mounted display systems built on Kopin’s liquid crystal, MicroLED and OLED display technologies, along with a range of optics and low-power custom silicon. Building on its patented bi-directional NeuralDisplay™ architecture, Kopin is also developing Neural I/o optical interconnects that use programmable MicroLED pixels as ultra-high-speed, low-power optical transceivers for AI data centers. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected timing, demonstration and capabilities of the Neural I/o platform, as well as third-party projections regarding market size and growth. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties — including development, integration and manufacturing risks — that could cause actual results to differ materially. Market and industry data are derived from third-party sources believed to be reliable but have not been independently verified by the Company. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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