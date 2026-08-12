The GLP-1 Boom Created a Tissue Gap Fillers Were Not Built For

RENO, Nev., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary - The weight-loss drug boom has been one of the defining healthcare stories of the decade, and its success has created a second-order opportunity that the drugs themselves were never designed to address. Rapid, large-volume weight loss does not only remove fat. It leaves behind slackened skin and hollowed facial and body contours that conventional dermal fillers and injectables, built for fine lines and modest volume, were never engineered to address. On August 3, 2026, Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) President and Chief Executive Officer Miles Harrison sat down with IPO Edge for a fireside chat that put that gap at the center of the company's thesis.1

One Formula, One Device

Conexeu describes itself as a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company. Its patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix platform, CXU™, is built around what the company calls a single structural principle: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets. That framing is the strategic spine of the business. Rather than developing separate products for separate indications, Conexeu is advancing one core technology it intends to point at wound care, periodontal applications, facial and body tissue restoration, veterinary medicine, and reconstruction.2

In the fireside chat, moderated by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks, Harrison made the case that concentrating on one core technology across multiple medical applications improves development efficiency. The logic is straightforward for a company at this stage. A single platform means a single manufacturing process, a single formulation to standardize, and a regulatory foundation that can in principle be extended rather than rebuilt each time. For a preclinical company, capital efficiency is not a talking point, it is the operating constraint.1

The distinction Conexeu draws is between filling tissue and helping the body regenerate it. Conventional injectables and implants occupy space. An extracellular matrix scaffold is designed to give the body a structure to build into, so what remains is the patient's own tissue rather than an inert substance. That is the difference between a product that has to be maintained and replaced and one that is designed to work with the body to restore tissue.2

The GLP-1 Opening

Harrison's argument in the session was that widespread weight-loss drug use is now driving demand for treatments that restore lost facial and body volume, and that large-volume tissue restoration is an area current fillers and injectables do not adequately serve. That is a specific and testable claim rather than a general appeal to a large market. The aesthetics industry is built around injectable products optimized for small-volume correction. Restoring meaningful volume across a face or a body is a different engineering problem, and the incumbents' portfolios were not designed for it.1

Conexeu has framed the tissue changes that can follow GLP-1 weight loss as one component of a broader set of end markets, alongside wound care and periodontal applications. It is worth being precise about sequencing here, because the aesthetics story is the most vivid part of the pitch but it is not the first thing through the regulatory door.2

Wound Care Goes First

The company's lead program is a CXU wound care device, and its regulatory approach is predicate-based. Conexeu has said existing bovine collagen predicates may reduce initial regulatory spend, and that a predicate-based 510(k) strategy is designed to compress timelines relative to a de novo or premarket approval pathway. The company is targeting a 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review.2

Supporting work has been running in parallel. In June, Conexeu reported progress on manufacturing scale-up and standardized formulation methods with its contract development and manufacturing organization for the CXU wound care device, activity intended to support regulatory testing alongside packaging and sterilization work. This is important groundwork that is part of moving the platform technology towards commercialization and the aesthetic applications that may follow. In June the company also opened a research and development facility in Vancouver to advance the platform across all verticals.2

The Breast Program

The most ambitious element Harrison discussed is a bioresorbable regenerative device positioned as a potential alternative to silicone breast implants. In May 2026, Conexeu initiated a preclinical development program for its B.R.E.A.S.T.™ device that will evaluate the durability, integration, and resorbability of the bioregenerative matrix. The Company has drawn on the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine and the institute's tissue bioprinting infrastructure in the 3D-printed B.R.E.A.S.T.™ technology.2

The scale of that idea deserves a matching note of caution. Replacing silicone implants with a device designed to be absorbed while the body rebuilds tissue in its place would be a category change in reconstructive and aesthetic surgery. It is also a preclinical program, several regulatory steps removed from anything a patient could receive. Harrison listed breast program progress among the company's upcoming catalysts alongside the FDA submission and review, additional data publications, and expansion into dental and veterinary markets. Catalysts are milestones, not outcomes.1

The People and the Paper

Conexeu began trading on Nasdaq on May 21, 2026 through a direct listing, opening at $13.50, and rang the Nasdaq bell on June 10. It has moved quickly to build out its bench since. In June the company expanded its board from six to nine directors and announced five appointments across board, executive, and advisory roles, including co-founder and director David Bogart as Chief Commercial Officer.2

Harrison himself is the most direct signal of where the company intends to compete. He spent three decades in global healthcare, including a period as Galderma's North American President and General Manager, where he scaled the aesthetics, consumer, and prescription businesses by more than 50% to over $2.1 billion across a portfolio that included Dysport®, Sculptra®, Restylane®, Cetaphil®, Differin®, Proactiv®, and Epiduo®. He co-founded and led Novaestiq Corp., an aesthetics platform that raised more than $10 million pre-Series A and secured FDA approval in September 2025, ending in an eight-figure exit. Earlier he held senior vice president and vice president roles at Novartis across pharmaceuticals, oncology, nutrition, and consumer. He also serves on the board of Castle Biosciences.1

On the intellectual property side, Conexeu holds full assignment of the platform IP, issued in the U.S., the EU, Japan, and Australia, with a pending application in Canada, with no royalty or licensing obligations attached. The company points to a decade-plus, university-led preclinical evidence base with peer-reviewed publications across multiple tissue applications. Owning the platform outright matters for a company whose entire strategy rests on extending one technology across many markets.2

The Neighborhood

Conexeu is a preclinical company with no approved product and no product revenue. The companies below are far larger, further along, and in most cases profitable. They are referenced only to describe the commercial terrain around the opportunity Conexeu is pursuing, and are not peers or financial comparables.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ESTA) is the closest reference point to Conexeu's breast program. The company makes the Motiva® line of breast implants and has been one of the stronger performers in the space, closing at $91.25 on August 5, 2026, within about 7% of its 52 week high after setting an all-time closing high in July. Its most recent results showed gross margin of 70.1%, up 620 basis points year over year, and a sharply improved adjusted EBITDA margin on the back of its US Motiva launch. Establishment Labs is a commercial-stage implant manufacturer, which is precisely the model Conexeu's resorbable scaffold concept would eventually have to compete against.3

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is the engine behind the demand Conexeu is describing. On August 5, 2026 the company reported second-quarter revenue of $23.0 billion, up 48% year over year, driven by Mounjaro® and Zepbound®, and raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $85.0 billion to $87.0 billion. Shares rose roughly 6.3% on the result. Lilly does not compete with Conexeu in any respect. It is named here because the scale of incretin adoption is what creates the tissue-restoration question in the first place.3

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) owns Allergan Aesthetics, the franchise behind Botox® and Juvederm® and the commercial center of gravity in injectable aesthetics. It has been among the stronger large-cap pharmaceutical names in 2026, reaching fresh 52 week highs alongside other big pharma leaders as investors rotated toward the sector. AbbVie represents the incumbent category that Conexeu argues was not built for large-volume restoration, which makes it the most direct expression of the gap the company is targeting.3

Solventum Corporation (NYSE: SOLV), spun out of 3M, sells wound therapy products through its MedSurg segment and is an incumbent in the market Conexeu intends to enter first. It reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $2.2 billion, up 2% year over year, with quarterly operating income of $627 million rising 32% after adjusting for amortization, separation costs, and litigation. Solventum is included as a picture of the established wound care channel rather than as a comparable, and its growth profile is that of a mature incumbent rather than a developer.3

What the Story Depends On

The appeal of the Conexeu thesis is its coherence. One platform, a lead indication with a predicate-based regulatory route, a large and genuinely underserved adjacent market created by someone else's blockbuster drugs, an operator running the company who has built and sold in exactly this category, and IP owned outright. Very few preclinical companies can draw a line that straight.

The risks are equally plain, and they are the ordinary risks of the stage. Conexeu is preclinical. Its products are investigational and have not been cleared or approved. The 510(k) submission is targeted for early 2027 and has not been made, and a targeted submission date is not a clearance. Predicate-based strategies can compress timelines but the FDA decides what a valid predicate is, and questions about substantial equivalence can extend a review considerably. The B.R.E.A.S.T.™ device is early preclinical development work. Expansion into dental and veterinary markets is stated intent, not executed business. The company has no revenue and will need capital to reach any of this.

The market has been treating the name accordingly. The shares have traded through a wide range since listing, well below their high, and moved sharply in both directions on news through the summer. What the fireside chat added was not new data but a clearer articulation of sequence: wound care first through a predicate route, then the larger aesthetic and reconstructive ambitions the platform was designed for. For a preclinical company, being legible about the order of operations is worth something. Delivering on it is worth considerably more.

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This article is being distributed for Market Equities Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland (“MEL”), which wholly owns and operates USA News Group. MEL has been paid a fee for Conexeu Sciences Inc. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group (“CDMG”). MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Conexeu Sciences Inc. by CDMG.

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Cautionary Notes

Cautionary Note Regarding Preclinical and Regulatory Status. Conexeu Sciences Inc. is a preclinical-stage company. Its product candidates, including the CXU platform and the B.R.E.A.S.T. Bioregenerative Matrix Platform, are investigational, have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority, and have not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for any indication. Preclinical results, including work conducted with third-party research institutions, are not necessarily predictive of results in humans. A targeted 510(k) submission date is not a submission, and a submission is not a clearance. The availability and acceptability of any regulatory predicate is determined by the FDA, and a predicate-based strategy does not guarantee clearance, timing, or reduced review. References to addressable markets describe total category size and do not represent any forecast of the Company's revenue or market share. Additional information is available in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Conexeu Sciences Inc.'s development plans, regulatory strategy and anticipated 510(k) submission timing, manufacturing scale-up, preclinical programs, planned expansion into wound care, periodontal, aesthetic, reconstructive, veterinary, and biofabrication markets, anticipated catalysts, and business prospects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including scientific, developmental, clinical, manufacturing, regulatory, reimbursement, competitive, financing, intellectual property, and market risks. Statements made in an interview or fireside chat reflect the speaker's views at the time and are not a substitute for the Company's official disclosures. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies. References to Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., and Solventum Corporation are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Conexeu Sciences Inc., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, revenue, regulatory status, operations, and business model. Their results and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of Conexeu Sciences Inc.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied. Miles Harrison serves on the board of directors of Castle Biosciences, Inc., which is referenced solely as biographical background and is not presented as a comparable, partner, or affiliate of Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Trademarks

CXU™ and B.R.E.A.S.T.™ are trademarks of Conexeu Sciences Inc. Motiva® is a registered trademark of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. Mounjaro® and Zepbound® are registered trademarks of Eli Lilly and Company. BOTOX® and Juvederm® are registered trademarks of Allergan, an AbbVie company. Dysport®, Sculptra®, Restylane®, Cetaphil®, Differin®, Proactiv®, and Epiduo® are registered trademarks of their respective owners. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. Use of these marks does not imply any affiliation with, sponsorship by, or endorsement from their owners.

Sources

1. IPO Edge, “Next GLP-1 Billion-Dollar Market: Fireside Chat with Conexeu Sciences CEO Miles Harrison,” August 3, 2026. Additional coverage: https://finance.yahoo.com/healthcare/articles/next-glp-1-billion-dollar-145554150.html Available at: https://ipo-edge.com/

2. Conexeu Sciences Inc. news releases dated May 21, May 27, June 3, June 8, June 15, and June 25, 2026, and Company investor materials. Available at: https://ir.conexeu.com/

3. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., and Solventum Corporation public disclosure and market data, accessed August 7, 2026.

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