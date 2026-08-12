MDRT study: Most Americans prefer in-person or hybrid communication with financial advisors

PARK RIDGE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the continued growth of digital communication tools in financial services, a recent survey from MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, discovered the majority of consumers (69.2%) prefer in-person or hybrid communication methods with their advisors. Further, nearly half (45.5%) of consumers say additional in-person conversations(s) during periods of market volatility or financial stress would strengthen trust in their advisor.

With digital tools transforming how financial professionals connect with clients, advisors must understand how evolving communication preferences influence the way clients engage with advice, build trust and value personal connection. Balancing technology with meaningful human interaction is especially critical as consumers navigate today’s increasingly complex financial landscape.





“While clients appreciate the convenience of digital tools, financial planning is ultimately a very human experience,” said MDRT Top of the Table member Cecilia Tsang, CFP, B Com. “Technology has enhanced our ability to communicate and serve clients efficiently, but it is the personal conversations that build trust, provide clarity and help clients stay focused on their long-term goals.”

According to the survey, advisors’ use of digital tools increases or has no impact on client trust (85.1%), but digital tools are less effective than direct interactions during higher-stakes or more personal situations. For instance, survey respondents reported digital communication from their advisor is insufficient in these situations:

Making major financial decisions (e.g., large investment, property purchase): 31.3%

At the beginning of a relationship with a new advisor: 30.9%

Resolving confusion or misunderstanding (e.g., complex or technical financial topics): 29.3%





Lack of personalization, accessibility and clarity are the primary drivers of ineffective digital communication most reported by consumers when working with advisors. Specific reasons include:

Receiving generic or automated messages: 26.6%

Having difficulty reaching a human advisor: 20.9%

Lacking clarity on next steps: 20.4%

Working with their advisor’s complex digital tools: 19.7%

Being inundated with messages from their advisor: 19.2%





This highlights an opportunity for advisors to be more intentional about how digital tools are integrated into the client experience and when in-person conversations should be prioritized. Consumers appear less concerned with the technology itself and more focused on whether it helps them feel informed, connected and supported throughout their financial journey.

“During periods of market volatility or major financial decisions, clients want clarity, confidence and someone they trust,” said MDRT Top of the Table member Nathan Sebesta, CFP, AEP. “Digital tools should enhance the client experience, not replace meaningful conversations. Advisors who combine technology with proactive, personal communication will build stronger, lasting client relationships.”

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by Opinium through a panel of individuals who agreed to take part in surveys. Fieldwork was undertaken April 6–9, 2026, among a representative sample of 2,000 U.S. consumers who currently work with a financial advisor or have previously worked with one. Results were weighted on age, gender, region, race, ethnicity and education according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

About MDRT

Founded in 1927, MDRT® (Million Dollar Round Table®), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 80 nations and territories and nearly 700 companies. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit mdrt.org.

Contact Information Carmen Wong Ella Tobias Media Relations Specialist, MDRT G&S Business Communications cwong@mdrt.org etobias@gscommunications.com +1 847.585.2388 +1 312.648.6700 Facebook Facebook Instagram Instagram LinkedIn LinkedIn



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