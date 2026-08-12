CCC, Pratt & Whitney Canada sign 5-year contract with U.S. military for T400 engine parts

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce it has been awarded a five-year contract by the United States Department of War (U.S. DoW) for T400 engine spare parts supplied by Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC). T400 is the U.S. military designation for the PT6T “Twin Pac” turboshaft engine manufactured by Pratt & Whitney Canada. The U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy use the T400 engine for performance in medium-lift and utility helicopters operating around the world. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX business.

Headquartered in Longueuil, Quebec, Pratt & Whitney Canada is a global leader in aerospace propulsion systems, known for producing reliable engines for both civilian and military platforms. The PT6T Twin-Pac® design combines two power sections into a single gearbox, enhancing redundancy and operational safety in critical missions. This configuration enables sustained flight on a single engine, making it ideal for search-and-rescue, utility, and tactical operations. The T400’s proven durability and ease of maintenance have contributed to its long service life, supporting mission readiness across diverse and demanding environments while reinforcing Pratt & Whitney Canada’s reputation for engineering excellence.

“At a time when supply chain security is a growing national priority, this contract underscores the value of a trusted, integrated Canada–U.S. defence ecosystem,” said Bobby Kwon, President and CEO, CCC.

Canada and the United States have a unique government-to-government (G2G) contracting relationship for military acquisitions that’s anchored in the Defence Production Sharing Agreement (DPSA). As part of DPSA, CCC’s free service provides Canadian businesses the support they need to succeed in the complex U.S. DoW procurement market. To date, CCC and Pratt & Whitney Canada have partnered on contracts with the U.S. military worth over $100 million CAD.

To become a Canadian supplier to the United States Department of War (U.S. DoW) – the largest government buyer in the world, contact the CCC team.

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About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government-to-government (G2G) contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our G2G contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of War designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.