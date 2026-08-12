CNH “Farmer Pulse” Report finds Precision Technology is Becoming Essential to North American Farmers

54% of Respondents Plan to Invest in Additional Precision Technology Within the Next Two Years, Citing Lower Input Costs, Greater Efficiency & Higher Yields as Key Drivers

The new, proprietary CNH Farmer Pulse report captures how farmers are responding to the forces shaping modern agriculture.

The inaugural edition surveyed 217 farmers and ranchers across the U.S. and Canada to provide a real-time view of precision technology adoption, value, and future investment trends.

CNH found that 89% of surveyed farmers use auto-guidance technology and 71% consider precision technology important to their operation’s success, highlighting how precision farming has become mainstream.

CNH reports that 54% of surveyed farmers plan to invest in additional precision technology within the next two years, driven primarily by opportunities to reduce input costs, improve labor efficiency, and increase yields.

Oak Brook, August 12, 2026

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNH), a global leader in agricultural and construction equipment and technology, today announced the release of the inaugural CNH Farmer Pulse: The AgTech Adoption Edition. The new proprietary Farmer Pulse report captures how farmers across North America are responding to the forces shaping modern agriculture through research and firsthand insights from the field. The inaugural edition explores AgTech adoption, examining how farmers are using precision technology today, where they see measurable value, and what will influence future investment.

Based on a survey of 217 farmers and ranchers across the United States and Canada in May 2026, the report finds that precision technology has become part of everyday farming for many operations. Nearly 9 in 10 respondents (89%) use auto-guidance technology, while 71% say precision technology is important to the success of their operation. More than half also expect to invest in additional precision technology over the next two years.

The findings show farmers are embracing technologies that help improve efficiency, reduce input costs, optimize labor resources, and increase yields. At the same time, they are looking for solutions that are easier to use, more reliable, and capable of delivering a clear return on investment.

"The next chapter of precision agriculture will be defined by making technology easier to use, easier to trust, and easier to prove its value. This research shows farmers recognize the benefits of precision technology and are ready to continue investing in it,” said Eric Shuman, Global Product Management, Precision Technology at CNH. “The opportunity now is to remove the barriers that slow adoption by delivering solutions that are intuitive, reliable, and built around the realities of farming. Our focus is helping farmers spend less time managing technology and more time putting it to work to improve productivity, reduce costs, and increase profitability.”

Among the report's key findings:

Nearly 9 in 10 farmers (89%) surveyed use auto-guidance technology, demonstrating that precision technology has become mainstream in farming.

62% say the precision technology they use delivers moderate or extremely high value, reinforcing that farmers are seeing measurable returns on their investments.

74% cite reducing input costs as a primary reason for adopting precision technology, followed by saving time and improving labor efficiency (70%) and increasing yields (59%).

54% expect to invest in additional precision technology within the next two years.

Cost (56%), uncertainty about return on investment (36%), the need for more training (21%), connectivity (13%), and ease of use (11%) remain the leading barriers to broader adoption.





The CNH Farmer Pulse is a recurring research initiative designed to provide a real-time view of the priorities, challenges, and opportunities shaping agriculture. Future editions will explore additional topics influencing the future of farming.

To read the full CNH Farmer Pulse: The AgTech Adoption Edition report, CLICK HERE.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over 180 years, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 34,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

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Media contacts:

Erin Rinehart Ray Yeung / Nancy Zakhary CNH Relev8 Head of Tech Communications Founder / Principal Tel. +1 605 336 2750 ray@relev8.co / nancy@relev8.co

mediarelations@cnh.com

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