Onshore Wind Market Size to Reach $321.14 billion at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL , Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global Onshore Wind Market size is projected to reach USD 321.14 billion by 2031, from USD 132.47 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.3%, driven by increased electricity demand and supportive government policies that enable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

The market for onshore wind is showing signs of steady growth as more and more governments, utilities, and private players invest in renewable energy projects to increase energy security, reduce carbon emissions, and achieve other sustainability goals. In the turbine segment, installing more powerful and efficient turbines, especially those exceeding 5 MW, is helping increase energy generation while simultaneously reducing the cost of energy produced throughout the project's life cycle. The market for the electrical infrastructure segment is also gaining traction due to growing investment in substations, transformers, and transmission lines required to integrate wind energy into the grid. On the project front, many companies are using artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, digital twin technologies, and even drones to conduct inspections and avoid unplanned outages. Repowering projects and the use of battery energy storage systems (BESS) technology are further improving the efficiency of onshore wind projects.

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Onshore Wind Market Size, Share & Forecast:

Market Size, 2026: USD 132.47 billion

USD 132.47 billion Market Forecast, 2031: USD 321.14 billion

Growth rate (2026–2031): CAGR of 10.3% from 2026 to 2031

Leading segment: Turbines Segment

Report scope: 150 market data tables, 60 figures, 300 pages

Key players: Siemens Energy (Germany), Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd (China), Vestas (Denmark), Goldwind (China), and GE Vernova (China).

The rapidly advancing technology is swiftly transforming the onshore wind sector. Newer turbines feature larger rotor diameters, taller hubs, and more modular blades, enabling them to produce more electricity in low to medium wind conditions—opening up new, viable sites for development. AI-driven predictive maintenance, digital twins, and enhanced condition monitoring are reducing operating costs and boosting asset reliability. Hybrid projects that combine onshore wind with battery storage systems enhance grid stability and improve power dispatch. Moreover, repowering older wind farms by replacing turbines with higher-capacity models and using recyclable materials for blades will improve project economics, support sustainability, and create new opportunities for developers, manufacturers, and service providers.

Modernization efforts in the grid and investments in cross-border transmission are improving renewable energy integration into national power systems. The region’s improving economy supports ongoing infrastructure and clean energy investments. Population growth, urbanization, industrial expansion, and rising electricity consumption motivate policymakers to speed up renewable deployment and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Falling wind turbine costs and advancements in turbine technology have further boosted the appeal of onshore wind projects across various geographies. Due to its relatively low existing wind capacity, a growing project pipeline, ambitious renewable targets, and increasing foreign investment, the Middle East & Africa is likely to outpace other regions. As governments focus on energy transition and sustainable growth, the region is poised for significant capacity additions and is expected to become one of the most dynamic markets for onshore wind during the forecast period.

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The Onshore Wind Market divides into two main areas: turbines and electrical infrastructure. The turbine segment has become a key growth area due to the rising demand for larger capacity turbines, improved energy efficiency, and cost-effective solutions that the industry needs. Developers aim to boost project output and reduce the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), leading them to prioritize investing in advanced turbines over electrical infrastructure. This presents an opportunity for turbine manufacturers to expand their production capabilities by making larger rotors, taller towers, offering repowering services to existing wind farms, and forming strategic partnerships with developers. They can also produce components locally and integrate digital monitoring and predictive maintenance services. Building these strategic relationships allows turbine manufacturers to enhance their competitive edge, generate recurring revenue, and support long-term market growth.

By turbine rating

By turbine rating, the market is divided into several segments: below 2 MW, 2–3 MW, 3–5 MW, and above 5 MW. The above 5 MW segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This segment offers a strong growth opportunity for market players, driven by increased deployment of high-capacity turbines that boost energy output and project efficiency. Larger turbines allow developers to produce more electricity with fewer units, lowering land use, maintenance, and balance-of-plant costs. Companies can take advantage of this trend by investing in advanced turbine designs, lightweight blades, and taller towers suitable for various wind conditions. Expanding manufacturing, improving supply chain partnerships, and providing customized solutions for utility-scale projects and repowering efforts can further boost competitiveness and meet the rising demand for large-scale, efficient onshore wind setups.

Regional Analysis

The Middle East & Africa is expected to see the fastest growth in the global Onshore Wind Market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rising investments in renewable energy infrastructure, supportive government policies, and the need to diversify energy sources beyond hydrocarbons. Countries in the region are integrating wind power into their long-term energy strategies to enhance energy security, cut carbon emissions, and accommodate growing electricity demand. The presence of vast land resources and favorable wind conditions in many areas makes large-scale onshore wind projects more feasible. Governments are using competitive renewable energy auctions, independent power producer (IPP) frameworks, tax incentives, and public-private partnerships to attract both domestic and foreign investments. Additionally, multilateral financiers and private developers are increasing their involvement in utility-scale wind projects, creating opportunities for technology providers, engineering firms, and equipment manufacturers.

Key Industry Takeaways

The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share of 71.0% in 2025.

By component, the turbines segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2026 to 2035.

By end user, the above 5 MW segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2026 to 2035.

Companies such as Vestas (Denmark), Mingyang Smert Energy Group Co., Ltd. (China), and Goldwind (China), were identified as some of the star players in the offshore wind market.

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Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the global Onshore Wind Market include Siemens Energy (Germany), Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd (China), Vestas (Denmark), Goldwind (China), and GE Vernova (China).

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