Andrews Now a ‘Gig-Ready’ Community From Kinetic’s Fiber-Optic Network Expansion

More than 75% of area’s homes now have access to Kinetic’s Multi-Gig, Next-Generation internet

5,800 locations benefit from better internet experience supporting economic growth, telehealth, work, streaming





ANDREWS, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the leading insurgent residential and business fiber internet provider, announced today that Andrews is officially recognized as a Kinetic ‘Gig-Ready Community,’ meaning more than 75% of the area’s homes now have access to Kinetic’s high-speed, next generation internet.

This major technological milestone marks a significant advancement in the community’s digital infrastructure and provides many residents with award-winning technology - at a better value - and an overall better internet experience to help enhance everyday life.

“Kinetic is an all-around a great internet provider for my household!” said Conner Sutphen, a Kinetic customer in Andrews.

To date, more than 5,800 homes in Andrews have access to Kinetic’s future-proof internet to better support work, education, streaming and telehealth. According to Ookla Speedtest data, Kinetic delivers the fastest upload speeds in Andrews.*

Kinetic’s continued investment in the community’s fiber-optic network is providing fast and reliable connectivity that is essential for economic growth and opportunities. According to research, fiber-connected communities see meaningful gains, including:

213% higher business growth

10% higher self-employment

14-17% increase in home values





“High-speed fiber plays a vital role in how people live, work, learn, and stay connected in today’s digital world,” said Stacy Hale, Kinetic’s state operations president. “That’s why we’re continuing to invest in our network and build more Gig-Ready communities like Andrews, giving more residents access to the reliable connectivity they need to grow, unlock new opportunities, and improve everyday life.”

Kinetic has been a long-term partner to Andrews and many other communities across Texas. Kinetic was recently named CNET’s “2026 Best Rural Fiber Provider,” and the company’s continued local investment in the state builds on its national recognition for fiber performance and reliability.

Residents who want to check fiber availability or construction updates can call 1-877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237) or visit www.gokinetic.com.



About Kinetic: Kinetic, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information about Kinetic is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Krtek

uniti.kinetic.pr@uniti.com

*Based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 1H 2026. All rights reserved. Technology agnostic.