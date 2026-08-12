Moultrie Now a ‘Gig-Ready’ Community From Kinetic’s Fiber-Optic Network Expansion

More than 75% of homes in the community now have access to Kinetic’s Multi-Gig, Next-Generation internet

13,000 locations benefit from better internet experience supporting economic growth, telehealth, work, streaming





MOULTRIE, Ga., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the insurgent residential and business fiber internet provider, announced today that Moultrie is officially recognized as a Kinetic ‘Gig-Ready Community,’ meaning more than 75% of the homes in the community now have access to Kinetic’s high-speed, next generation internet.

This major technological milestone marks a significant advancement in the community’s digital infrastructure and provides many residents with award-winning technology - at a better value - and an overall better internet experience to help enhance everyday life.

“Kinetic’s internet service is much more reliable than our previous service,” said Lester Castellow, a Kinetic customer in Moultrie. “The installation crews were very professional and did a great job. We were concerned that burial of the fiber optic line across our front yard would leave a scar on our turf, so we explained that concern to the foreman. He listened, guided his crew, and they did such a good job that I could not tell the fiber had been installed after they left.”

In Moultrie, Ookla’s H1 2026 Speedtest data shows Kinetic delivers upload speeds more than 5.5 times faster than Xtream Powered by Mediacom and the “most responsive internet,” with latency besting CNSNEXT by more than 18%.*

To date, more than 13,000 homes in the greater Moultrie area have access to Kinetic’s future-proof internet to better support work, education, streaming, and telehealth. A portion of these locations were built to with the support of American Rescue Plan Act funding in partnership with the counties and the State of Georgia.

Kinetic’s continued investment in the community’s fiber-optic network is providing fast and reliable connectivity that is essential for economic growth and opportunities. According to research, fiber-connected communities see meaningful gains, including:

213% higher business growth

10% higher self-employment

14-17% increase in home values





“High-speed fiber plays a vital role in how people live, work, learn, and stay connected in today’s digital world,” said Stacy Hale, Kinetic’s regional state operations president. “That’s why we’re continuing to invest in our network and build more Gig-Ready communities like Moultrie, giving more residents access to the reliable connectivity they need to grow, unlock new opportunities, and improve everyday life.”

Kinetic has been a long-term partner to Moultrie and many other communities across Georgia. Kinetic was recently named CNET’s “2026 Best Rural Fiber Provider,” and the company’s continued local investment in the state builds on its national recognition for fiber performance and reliability.

Residents who want to check fiber availability or construction updates can call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237) or visit www.gokinetic.com.



About Kinetic: Kinetic, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information about Kinetic is available at gokinetic.com.

*Based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 1H 2026. All rights reserved. Technology agnostic.

Media Contact:

Megan Krtek

uniti.kinetic.pr@uniti.com