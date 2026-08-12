Ashland Now a ‘Gig-Ready’ Community From Kinetic’s Fiber-Optic Network Expansion

More than 75% of homes in community now have access to Kinetic’s Multi-Gig, Next-Generation internet

14,000 locations benefit from better internet experience supporting economic growth, telehealth, work, streaming





ASHLAND, Ky., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the leading insurgent residential and business fiber internet provider, announced today that Ashland is officially recognized as a Kinetic ‘Gig-Ready Community,’ meaning more than 75% of the area’s homes now have access to Kinetic’s high-speed, next generation internet.

This major technological milestone marks a significant advancement in the community’s digital infrastructure and provides many residents with award-winning technology - at a better value - and an overall better internet experience to help enhance everyday life.

“Kinetic has faster internet speeds for a lower price than other providers in my area. It also has friendly, helpful representatives,” said James Pritt, a Kinetic customer in Ashland.

In Ashland, Ookla’s H1 2026 Speedtest data shows Kinetic delivers upload speeds more than 14.5 times faster than Spectrum, while also providing the “most responsive internet,” with latency about 15% better than Armstrong.*



To date, more than 14,000 homes in Ashland have access to Kinetic’s future-proof internet to better support work, education, streaming and telehealth.

Kinetic’s continued investment in the community’s fiber-optic network is providing fast and reliable connectivity that is essential for economic growth and opportunities. According to research, fiber-connected communities see meaningful gains, including:

213% higher business growth

10% higher self-employment

14-17% increase in home values





“From education and healthcare to remote work and entertainment, fiber internet connects people to things that matter most in today’s digital world,” said Susan Schraibman, Kinetic’s state operations president. “We’re committed to expanding our network and creating more Gig-Ready communities like Ashland because we know the more residents who have access to high-speed connectivity, the more opportunities they have to grow, compete, and thrive.”

Kinetic has been a long-term partner to Ashland and many other communities across the Commonwealth. Kinetic was recently named CNET’s “2026 Best Rural Fiber Provider,” and the company’s continued local investment in Kentucky builds on its national recognition for fiber performance and reliability.

Residents who want to check fiber availability or construction updates can call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237) or visit www.gokinetic.com.



About Kinetic: Kinetic, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information about Kinetic is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Krtek

uniti.kinetic.pr@uniti.com

*Based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 1H 2026. All rights reserved. Technology agnostic.