WeTouch Enters Strategic Cooperation with Canop Robotics to Advance Touch Interaction Applications in Robotics and Intelligent Manufacturing

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: WETH) (“WeTouch” or the “Company”), a provider of touch display solutions, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation with Chengdu Canop Robot Technology Co., Ltd. (“Canop Robotics”). The parties will cooperate in industrial robotics touch interaction modules, human-machine interaction adaptation for robotics control systems, intelligent manufacturing solutions and market development, further extending WeTouch’s existing touch display, customized development and human-machine interaction capabilities into robotics and industrial automation application scenarios.

This cooperation represents another concrete step in WeTouch’s business model upgrade. Following the Company’s recent Singapore commercial outdoor display project, which demonstrated WeTouch’s capabilities in whole-product customization, product delivery and overseas customer service, the Company is now further applying its touch display module, customized development and manufacturing delivery capabilities to robotics control systems and intelligent manufacturing scenarios. This supports WeTouch’s continued transition from touch display modules and professional solutions toward intelligent hardware whole-product development, system integration and production applications.

Canop Robotics, founded in 2012, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of core components and whole products for intelligent industrial robots. It is recognized as a national high-tech enterprise and a national-level specialized and sophisticated “Little Giant” enterprise.

Entering the Robotics Value Chain Through Touch Interaction Modules

Pursuant to the strategic cooperation arrangement, WeTouch has provided Canop Robotics with 8-inch industrial touch display modules and related customized human-machine interaction solutions. The parties have completed preliminary technical adaptation between WeTouch’s touch modules and Canop Robotics’ robotics control systems, enabling the related interaction terminals to be used in robotics parameter setting, operating status monitoring, fault alerts and on-site operations.

To date, the Company has achieved approximately US$1.47 million (approximately RMB10.0 million, based on an exchange rate of US$1.00 to RMB6.8) in contract execution and product supply under this cooperation. Based on current cooperation progress, customer demand, project execution plans and the Company’s internal estimates, the cooperation is expected to contribute approximately US$2.94 million (approximately RMB20.0 million) in annual incremental revenue. Actual procurement amounts, delivery schedules and revenue recognition will depend on subsequent product validation, specific orders, project implementation progress, delivery arrangements and changes in customer demand.

On this basis, the parties plan to combine WeTouch’s capabilities in industrial touch display, customized development, manufacturing and delivery with Canop Robotics’ experience in industrial robotics control systems, core components and whole-product applications to further explore intelligent manufacturing solutions for customers in new energy, precision equipment and high-end manufacturing. Potential application areas include robotics interaction terminals, flexible automation production lines, equipment status monitoring, production data connectivity and other industrial automation scenarios.

Extending from Touch Solutions to Robotics Interaction and System Integration

WeTouch has historically focused on touch display core components, display modules and professional application solutions. As customer demand gradually evolves from single-component procurement toward customized whole products, intelligent terminals and system integration, the Company is leveraging its existing touch display technologies, product customization capabilities and manufacturing delivery capabilities to participate in the development and application of robotics interaction hardware and intelligent manufacturing systems.

The Company believes that touch display modules are an important component of robotics control terminals and industrial human-machine interaction systems. Through this cooperation, WeTouch is entering the industrial robotics value chain through actual product supply, technical adaptation and joint project development, while building a business foundation for future expansion into intelligent terminals, robotics interaction devices, automation system integration and related AI application scenarios. The parties also plan to leverage their respective resources in supply chain, product development and customer service to explore domestic and international industrial automation project opportunities and gradually advance joint research and development, product standardization and replicable solutions based on market demand. The advancement of these cooperation plans will remain subject to technical validation, customer demand, project implementation and market conditions.

The Company believes that the development of the robotics and AI-powered smart hardware markets is creating new application opportunities for specialized touch display, human-machine interaction modules and intelligent hardware integration solutions. According to publicly available industry research, the global consumer robotics market is projected to grow from approximately $10.92 billion in 2024 to approximately $40.15 billion by 2030. As industrial robots, service robots, intelligent terminals and other AI-powered hardware products continue to gain adoption, touch display modules, control interfaces and human-machine interaction terminals are expected to play an increasingly important role in these products and systems.

Management Commentary

Jack Zongyi Lian, Chief Executive Officer of WeTouch, stated: “This cooperation is an important step in WeTouch’s strategic upgrade. Following our overseas commercial outdoor touch display project, which validated our integrated solution and delivery capabilities, we are now further applying our touch display modules, customized development and manufacturing delivery capabilities to robotics control systems and intelligent manufacturing scenarios. Our immediate goal is to form replicable robotics interaction products and intelligent manufacturing application solutions through actual orders, technical adaptation and joint development.”

Mr. Lian continued: “WeTouch’s development is not a departure from its existing business foundation. It is a continued extension of our core human-machine interaction capabilities into higher value-added application scenarios. Historically, the Company has provided touch display components, modules and professional solutions. We are now gradually participating in intelligent hardware whole-product development, system integration and production applications. Over the long term, we will continue to expand our capabilities in robotics interaction, industrial automation, AI intelligent terminals and intelligent manufacturing application scenarios, enhance product integration and value-added capabilities, and create new opportunities for the Company’s long-term growth.”

About WeTouch Technology Inc.

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a provider of touch display solutions dedicated to advancing human-machine interaction across multiple industries. The Company’s products and technologies may be applied in industrial control, automotive electronics, office automation equipment, self-service terminals, intelligent devices, gaming devices and other specialized application scenarios. WeTouch focuses on product quality, customization capabilities, manufacturing execution and customer-oriented innovation to support the evolving needs of the global touch display market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s strategic cooperation with Canop Robotics, contract execution and product supply, expected annual incremental revenue, industrial touch display module supply, robotics control system adaptation, intelligent manufacturing solutions, robotics interaction terminals, automation system integration, AI-related application scenarios, market expansion, and the Company’s future business growth and long-term value creation.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to product validation results, changes in customer demand, specific order execution, project implementation progress, delivery arrangements, supply chain conditions, market competition, technology iteration, industry developments, regulatory environment and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Further information regarding risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the Company’s business and operating results is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Email: InvestorRelations@wetouch.com.cn