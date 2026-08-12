Targeting The Mutant: NTHI’s NEO100 Data Could Open a New Front in the Fight Against Brain Cancer

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI) has delivered the kind of clinical update that can change the conversation around a small biotechnology company: its Phase 2a study of intranasal NEO100 in recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma met its primary endpoint, with six-month progression-free survival of 48.9% versus a pre-specified 20% benchmark for standard of care, producing a reported p-value of 0.0047. The company also reported median overall survival of 26.09 months, with 86.7% of patients alive at six months, 60.9% at 12 months and 54.1% at 24 months. Just as important from a patient perspective, five of the 24 patients remained on treatment, including one patient who had remained progression-free for approximately 19 months and another who had an ongoing partial response beyond 114 days. These are early-stage results from a small, open-label study, not proof that NEO100 works in a broader population, but they are significant enough that NeOnc plans to request a Type B meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss a registrational development path.

The 48.9% Figure is Huge

The headline number is the six-month progression-free survival rate. Nearly half of the patients were estimated to remain alive without documented disease progression at six months, compared with the study's pre-specified 20% benchmark. The statistical result, p=0.0047, indicates that the observed result was unlikely to have occurred by chance under the study's specified benchmark assumption. But investors and patients should understand what that does, and does not, mean. This was a 24-patient Phase 2a cohort, not a large randomized Phase 3 trial, and the study was open-label. The 95% confidence interval for the PFS-6 estimate was 26.3% to 68.1%, illustrating the uncertainty that accompanies a small dataset. The next question is therefore not simply whether the result is statistically interesting; it is whether the signal can be reproduced in a larger, appropriately controlled registrational study.

The survival data make the story more intriguing. NeOnc reported median overall survival of 26.09 months and 86.7% survival at six months, declining to 60.9% at 12 months and 54.1% at 24 months. Twelve of the 24 patients had died by the time of the analysis. Five remained on treatment, including one patient who had remained progression-free for approximately 19 months. Another patient achieved a partial response that continued through 114 days and remained ongoing. The objective response rate was 8.3%, or two of 24 patients, under RANO 2.0 criteria. The distinction matters: the company's argument is not that NEO100 produced dramatic tumor shrinkage in most patients. Rather, the more interesting signal may be the combination of disease control, progression-free survival and durability in a difficult recurrent setting.

This Matters to Patients

For patients with recurrent high-grade glioma, the practical significance is potentially much larger than the stock-market reaction. NEO100 is being studied in patients whose tumors had already progressed or recurred after radiation or combined temozolomide and radiation. The National Cancer Institute notes that there is no single standard treatment for recurrent adult CNS tumors; treatment decisions can depend on the patient's condition, tumor characteristics, location, prior treatment and expected side effects, and may include surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy or clinical trials.

That therapeutic uncertainty is particularly important for the population NeOnc is targeting. The company says its study focuses on recurrent or progressive Grade III and Grade IV IDH1-mutant disease, a setting for which it says there is no approved targeted therapy. The FDA's approval of vorasidenib, for example, covers adults and pediatric patients 12 and older with susceptible IDH1- or IDH2-mutant Grade 2 astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma following surgery, not the recurrent Grade III/IV population studied by NEO100.

If NEO100 ultimately proves effective in a larger trial, the potential patient benefit could therefore extend beyond another drug entering the oncology market. The delivery method itself is part of the proposition. NEO100 is administered intranasally at home four times daily in 28-day cycles, rather than through an infusion center. For patients dealing with recurrent brain cancer, reducing the burden of repeated hospital or infusion-center visits could have meaningful quality-of-life implications. Of course, four-times-daily administration is itself a treatment burden, and whether patients can consistently maintain that regimen outside a trial setting will need to be demonstrated.

The safety signal may be equally important. NeOnc reported no major toxicities across the Phase 2a cohort, with adverse events predominantly low-grade. The company says this is consistent with its earlier Phase 1 experience, where no severe or dose-limiting toxicities were observed. If that tolerability profile survives larger and longer studies, it could become one of NEO100's most important differentiators. In recurrent brain cancer, where patients may already have substantial treatment-related effects and declining functional status, a therapy that can potentially be administered at home without major toxicity could represent a meaningful change in the treatment experience. That remains a hypothesis until larger studies establish the safety profile.

The Economics Change Too

For NeOnc, the economic implications of today's announcement are substantial, but NEO100 remains investigational. The company now has to translate promising Phase 2a data into an FDA-aligned registrational program, and that almost certainly means additional clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory and capital requirements. The planned Type B meeting is therefore a critical next step because the FDA's feedback could help determine the size, design, endpoints and control structure of the next study.

A successful regulatory discussion could materially improve the company's strategic position. Positive Phase 2a data give NeOnc something biotechnology companies desperately need: clinical evidence that can potentially attract additional capital, strategic partnerships or licensing interest. The economics of a small oncology company can change dramatically when a drug moves from a speculative laboratory program toward a credible registration strategy. At the same time, development costs can rise sharply as programs move into larger trials, meaning investors should expect capital requirements to remain a central consideration.

There is also an important commercial question surrounding the size and quality of the eventual addressable market. NEO100 is not being positioned for every brain-cancer patient. The current Phase 2a program is focused on a genetically defined population, recurrent IDH1-mutant Grade III and Grade IV glioma. That narrower population could limit the ultimate market size, but it can also create a more focused development strategy if the biology and clinical benefit are confirmed. NeOnc's broader NEO platform, including NEO212, could provide additional optionality, but those programs are currently clinical-stage assets.

The blood-brain barrier is central to the economic proposition as well. NeOnc designed NEO100 around intranasal delivery intended to reach the brain along olfactory and trigeminal pathways, potentially bypassing the blood-brain barrier and avoiding first-pass metabolism and systemic exposure. The company also cites preclinical evidence suggesting that NEO100 may transiently and reversibly open the blood-brain barrier, potentially allowing other therapeutics to enter the brain. If those mechanisms translate into reproducible clinical benefits, the value of the platform could extend beyond NEO100 itself. But that broader platform opportunity remains prospective.

The Next Test Is Bigger Than Today’s Headline

The next phase of the story is therefore not simply whether NEO100 can produce another positive press release. It is whether the FDA agrees that the existing evidence provides a reasonable foundation for a registrational pathway, and whether NeOnc can reproduce the clinical signal in a larger and more rigorous population. The company says additional pre-specified analyses, including Grade III versus Grade IV subgroup analysis, pharmacokinetics and quality-of-life measures, are still ongoing.

For patients, the most encouraging aspect may be the possibility of durable disease control combined with a comparatively manageable treatment experience. For investors, the attraction is the possibility that a small clinical-stage company has generated data capable of moving its lead program from an experimental hypothesis toward a potentially registrational asset. Those are two very different perspectives on the same announcement, but they converge on the same requirement: confirmation.

Today's results do not establish NEO100 as an approved treatment, do not guarantee regulatory approval and do not prove that the reported survival outcomes will be reproduced in a larger trial. They do, however, give NeOnc a substantially more credible clinical story than it had before the readout. The 48.9% six-month progression-free survival result, the 26.09-month median overall survival, the durability observed in some patients and the absence of major toxicities create a dataset that warrants serious regulatory and scientific follow-up.

The most important number in today's announcement may ultimately be neither 48.9% nor 26.09 months. It may be the number of patients in the next trial. If NeOnc can expand this signal into a larger, controlled study and demonstrate that the benefit is real, durable and clinically meaningful, NEO100 could potentially become more than an interesting biotech experiment. For patients facing recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma, it could represent the possibility of another option at a point in the disease where options are often painfully limited.

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