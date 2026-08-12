CarMax Named one of the 2026 PEOPLE® Companies That Care

RICHMOND, VA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) has been named as one of the 2026 PEOPLE® Companies That Care, ranking #70 and marking the company’s seventh appearance on the list. This recognition, presented by PEOPLE magazine and Great Place To Work®, highlights CarMax's people-first culture and commitment to helping its communities thrive.

Key Facts

Company: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used vehicles, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Recognition: Named one of the 2026 PEOPLE® Companies That Care, ranking #70.

Presented by: PEOPLE magazine and Great Place To Work®, based on employee survey data.

Milestone: CarMax's seventh appearance on the PEOPLE® Companies That Care list.

“At CarMax, associates are at the center of how we give back,” said Craig Cronheim, CarMax Chief Human Resources Officer. “They dedicate their time and talents to the causes they are most passionate about, allowing them to make a meaningful impact in each of our communities. Being named one of the 2026 PEOPLE® Companies That Care is a reflection of our associates’ dedication, and this recognition belongs to them."

At CarMax, community engagement is associate-driven by design. From Regional Giving Committees that connect store leaders and champions around local priorities to volunteer programs built around associates' own passions and interests, CarMax's approach to giving back is embedded in how the company operates. Opportunities range from large-scale community projects and companywide walks to small acts of kindness. In fiscal year 2026, 100% of CarMax locations participated in volunteer programs, and more than 75% of associates took part in one or more community programs. Companywide "Walk or Run" initiatives drew more than 12,000 associates — the highest participation to date — generating $100,000 in donations, with $50,000 each going to The Mission Continues and CarMax's Associate Disaster Relief Fund.

About the 2026 PEOPLE® Companies That Care Award

The PEOPLE® Companies That Care list is an annual ranking, published by PEOPLE magazine in partnership with Great Place To Work®, that recognizes companies for their ability to care for employees, families, and the communities where they operate.

Great Place To Work® selected the 2026 PEOPLE® Companies That Care list by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential employee survey responses from companies representing more than 7.3 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work® Certified™ organizations. Companies also submit essays that are validated by employee survey data to give a complete picture of the way an organization cares for its employees, its community, and the planet.

“Employees are under immense pressure, and the best workplaces are finding ways to support them in the ways they need,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. “When employees feel that sense of care, they do incredible things — delivering the crucial results that grow businesses and build new markets.”

"We're proud to celebrate companies that lead with purpose by supporting their employees, strengthening their communities, and driving positive change. Their commitment to positive impact reflects PEOPLE's longstanding mission to celebrate stories of inspiring people whose actions create lasting impact,” said Charlotte Triggs, PEOPLE Editor in Chief.

Additional recent recognition for CarMax includes:

Fortune Magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” annually recognizes the best companies to work for in the country. CarMax has been recognized on this list for 22 consecutive years and was ranked 56th in 2026.

The CIVIC 50 annually recognizes the top community-minded companies in the United States for their excellence in employee volunteering, community investment, and social impact strategy. This marks CarMax’s first time receiving this recognition.

Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents highlights top U.S. companies offering exceptional family support. CarMax ranked 32nd in 2025, marking the company’s first time receiving this recognition.

Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail highlights organizations that excel in creating positive, inclusive, and engaging environments. CarMax ranked sixth on the 2025 list in the large employers category, marking the company’s 10 th time receiving this recognition.

time receiving this recognition. Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. CarMax received the Bronze designation in 2026, marking the company’s 10th time receiving this recognition.

Culture at CarMax

CarMax was founded to bring integrity, honesty, and transparency to every interaction. Bringing those values into communities we serve through our social impact programs is a natural extension of who we are as a company. Today, the company has expanded to more than 255 stores nationwide and approximately 28,000 associates. CarMax offers an award-winning culture and endless career paths driven by a wide variety of roles, unmatched training, and support for associate career growth. CarMax is a people-first company founded on integrity.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used autos, has earned customers' trust for more than 30 years by leading with integrity, transparency and honesty. CarMax continues to redefine car buying and selling for millions of customers, delivering the easy and confident experience they love. CarMax has more than 255 store locations, approximately 28,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 22 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. During the fiscal year that ended February 28, 2026, CarMax sold approximately 780,000 used vehicles and 540,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated $8 billion in auto loans during fiscal 2026, adding to its $16 billion portfolio. CarMax is committed to helping its communities thrive and reducing the environmental footprint of its operations. Learn more in the 2026 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.