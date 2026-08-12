Inc. Recognizes U.S. Oral Surgery Management as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. USOSM is ranked 3,552 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, based on revenue growth over the last three years.

The list recognizes companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy, according to Inc. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“For the second consecutive year, USOSM has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes notable business growth in the private sector,” says USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “We’re honored to be included.”

According to Inc., this year’s list recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About USOSM

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Severa Lynch

SVP, Marketing and Communications

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

Severa.Lynch@usosm.com

202-253-0426