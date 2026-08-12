Applied Biologics Launches National Health System Partnership Initiative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative technologies for chronic wounds and investigational biologic therapies, today announced the launch of its National Health System Partnership Initiative, a strategic effort designed to strengthen collaboration with hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), group purchasing organizations (GPOs), ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), wound care centers, and other healthcare providers across the United States.

The initiative reflects Applied Biologics’ long-term commitment to supporting healthcare systems through dependable product availability, scientific leadership, operational excellence, regulatory compliance, and responsive customer support.

As the manufacturer of XWRAP®, an advanced wound care technology used as a wound cover for the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures, Applied Biologics has served healthcare providers since 2010 and continues to invest in building long-term partnerships with health systems nationwide.

The National Health System Partnership Initiative includes expanded engagement with health systems, enhanced educational resources, dedicated partnership materials, and continued investment in clinical research and evidence generation supporting advanced wound care.

“Healthcare systems are looking for more than products—they are looking for dependable long-term partners,” said Jacob Pollak, Chief Operating Officer of Applied Biologics. “Our objective is to provide health systems with confidence that they are partnering with an organization committed to quality manufacturing, dependable supply, scientific evidence, regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer support. We believe those principles are essential to supporting physicians and improving patient care.”

Applied Biologics has supported healthcare providers across hospitals, health systems, wound care centers, ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, and federal healthcare facilities through national, regional, and local contracting relationships. The Company believes that experience has helped shape an organization designed to meet the operational and clinical expectations of today’s healthcare systems.

The Company continues to invest in expanding the scientific evidence supporting XWRAP through prospective randomized controlled clinical trials, translational research, real-world clinical evidence, health economic research, and peer-reviewed scientific publications.

“We recognize that healthcare systems are selecting more than a wound care technology—they are selecting a partner they can depend on,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “For more than fifteen years, we have focused on building an organization centered on quality, reliability, scientific rigor, and long-term partnership. Through our National Health System Partnership Initiative, we look forward to working even more closely with hospitals, IDNs, GPOs, and healthcare providers to help improve access to advanced wound care technologies for the patients they serve.”

As part of the initiative, Applied Biologics has launched new health system resources designed specifically for healthcare executives, supply chain leaders, and clinical decision-makers. These resources highlight the Company’s commitment to quality manufacturing, scientific research, regulatory excellence, dependable product availability, and long-term innovation.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is an advanced wound care technology used as a wound cover in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures.

Applied Biologics continues to expand the scientific evidence supporting XWRAP through prospective randomized controlled clinical trials, translational research, real-world evidence initiatives, health economic research, and peer-reviewed scientific publications.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative technologies for chronic wounds and investigational biologic therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical research, pharmaceutical-quality manufacturing, and regulatory excellence.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, regenerative medicine, immunology, and degenerative diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding strategic initiatives, commercial expansion, customer engagement, clinical research, investigational products, and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.