EEZ Co. Introduces Freezeez™, the First Freezer Pop for Kids with Vitamins, Minerals & Electrolytes

SOUTHBURY, Conn., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEZ Co. , the bold wellness leader known for its clean-label, family-loved and parent-trusted wellness solutions, introduces Freezeez™, a first-of-its-kind freezer pop making hydration fun and simple. Available at Walmart nationwide, Freezeez™ feature a thoughtfully crafted hydration formula combining electrolytes, vitamins and minerals, free from artificial dyes and independently Clean Label Project Certified for purity, transparency and ingredient quality.

Designed for active kids ages 4+ and busy families navigating sports practices, outdoor fun, travel and everyday adventures, Freezeez™ offer a fun and refreshing way to help rehydrate. Each freezer pop is thoughtfully crafted with electrolytes from coconut water, vitamin B6, biotin and zinc to help support hydration in active kids in one Clean Label Project Certified freezer pop.*

“As a parent myself, I know how hard it is to keep kids replenished when they’re constantly on the move,” said EEZ Co. Co-Founder and CEO, Josh Francis. “We built Freezeez™ to make hydration simple. Kids already love freezer pops, so we created one with electrolytes, vitamins and minerals in a format that’s both fun and convenient for families. Launching nationwide at Walmart allows us to bring Freezeez™ to more families right when they need it most.”

Freezeez™ are available in two family-friendly flavors - Watermelon and Strawberry - with only 2g of added organic cane sugar per pop, no artificial dyes and independently verified clean ingredients. Available now at Walmart nationwide in a 12-count variety pack with a MSRP of $5.99, Freezeez™ are also HSA/FSA eligible.

ABOUT EEZ CO.

EEZ Co. is the next generation of family wellness. The company is the proud parent brand behind beloved wellness solutions including Lolleez®, organic remedy pops for kids; Sootheez®, throat-soothing drops for teens and adults; Multeez®, multivitamin pops for kids, and now Freezeez™, electrolyte freezer pops for active kids. With a commitment to clean, effective and delicious products, EEZ Co. has reimagined wellness to make it enjoyable for everyone. EEZ Co. products can be found making wellness eezy nationwide at Walmart, Target, Walgreens and CVS. For more information, follow @eezcompany on Instagram and visit theeezco.com .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:

hello@theeezco.com

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