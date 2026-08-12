Xulon Press announces a new Christian love story, God Kept His Promises!: A Tale of Redemption from author Kenneth Allard.

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of God Kept His Promises!: A Tale of Redemption by Kenneth Allard, available in paperback $22.49, 9798868533402; eBook $7.99, 9798868533426.

God Kept His Promises! - A Tale of Redemption

A love story as delightful as it is true, God Kept His Promises! celebrates the unrecognized perseverance of Christian families—particularly of Christian women. Meet Betsy Patterson, a long-stemmed Texas rose with a few thorns that occasionally came in handy and remarkable gifts for mentoring and inspiring others. After a lifetime of unhappy relationships, Betsy meets her most unlikely suitor: wise-cracking Army Colonel Kenneth Allard, now a talking head for NBC News, but hiding a secret life as a former preacher’s kid. He’s immediately bowled over by her strength and hilarity. She sees right through his glib charm and quickly reminds him to stop taking women—and God—for granted. This book also presents a half-century perspective of a vanishing America. How else to explain the bedrock of love that made two very different people perfect for each other? Their individual stories display recurring patterns of hope and reversal, of humor and heartbreak, but mostly about sheer grit. It turns out that Betsy and Ken are perfect counterpoints, or possibly that God has a great sense of humor!

“This book reflects the extraordinary Christian testimonies of its two main protagonists: Betsy Patterson and Col. (Ret.) Ken Allard. Betsy was raised in the Baptist Children’s Home run by her parents while Ken is a preacher’s kid who was miraculously healed from polio at age five. Despite their strong faith upbringing, both ‘had issues’ surrendering their lives to Christ. Despite his miraculous healing, Ken gradually abandoned his faith while pursuing a remarkably successful Army career (that began as a Vietnam-era draftee). Betsy’s first two marriages failed in swift succession, leaving her uncertain about her future as well as the child she was raising as a single mother. But what is most remarkable about their combined stories is that God stayed with them, gradually producing remarkable ‘coincidences’ in which His quiet intervention was the only constant. The book begins and ends with the most amazing one of all: their meeting, courtship and enduring marriage!” Allard said.

Colonel Kenneth Allard (U.S. Army, Ret.) is a soldier, scholar, and prolific author whose career has taken him from the minefields of Bosnia to the studios of NBC, where he served as a principal military analyst for nearly a decade. Shockingly over-educated (MPA Harvard, PhD, Fletcher School, Tufts), Ken still insists he was merely getting even for being drafted “in one of the last mistakes of the Vietnam War.” He has taught at West Point, Georgetown University, and was Dean of the National War College. His four previous books include Command, Control, and the Common Defense, Battling for Competitive Advantage, Somalia Operations: Lessons Learned, and Warheads: Cable News and the Fog of War. Today, he and Betsy reside in San Antonio, Texas, and his hope is that what readers remember most from his personal testimony is that no one, ever, is beyond the reach of God’s saving grace.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. God Kept His Promises!: A Tale of Redemption is available online through bookstore.xulonpress.com, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Kenneth Allard

Email: Allardck [at] aol.com (preferred)

Home: 210-267-1268

Cell: 210-255-0833