WhipNash Hummer EV Giveaway Supports Wounded Warriors and Their Families

Nashville, TN, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhipNash today announced a dedicated campaign spotlight on Wounded Warrior Project as part of its Hummer EV Giveaway. The giveaway offers eligible participants the opportunity to win a 2025 GMC Hummer EV while helping support programs serving wounded, ill, and injured veterans and their families.

Wounded Warrior Project is one of three organizations supported through the campaign, alongside the ASPCA and The Luke Alan Foundation. A portion of applicable campaign proceeds will be directed toward supporting the work of the three organizations.

WhipNash selected Wounded Warrior Project to recognize that the effects of military service can continue long after active duty ends. Veterans and their families may face lasting challenges involving health, employment, finances, independence, purpose, and connection.

“Gratitude should be more than something expressed on a holiday,” the WhipNash Team said. “Wounded warriors and their families deserve support that continues when the ceremony is over, and we are proud to help bring attention to that commitment.”

Honoring and Empowering Wounded Warriors

Wounded Warrior Project is dedicated to improving the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, and injured veterans, service members, and their families. Its mission is to honor and empower wounded warriors.

The organization provides programs and services addressing mental health, physical wellness, financial readiness, career development, peer connection, benefits assistance, independence, and family support. These programs are offered at no cost to warriors and their families.

Support That Continues After Service

Returning home does not mean every battle has ended. Recovery and adjustment can require continued support from family members, caregivers, peers, medical professionals, employers, and communities.

Wounded Warrior Project works to help warriors strengthen their physical, mental, emotional, and financial well-being while finding renewed purpose and connection in civilian life. Its work also recognizes the families and caregivers who stand beside them.

A Campaign Built Around Gratitude

The Hummer EV Giveaway launched during a year in which the United States is marking 250 years since its founding. Although the campaign is not officially affiliated with the national anniversary, WhipNash is using the moment to recognize service, resilience, and the people whose sacrifices helped shape the country.

Wounded Warrior Project is being supported through the campaign but should not be interpreted as a sponsor, administrator, or endorser of the sweepstakes unless separately and expressly identified as such.

How Participants Can Enter

Eligible participants can earn entries through qualifying purchases made during the giveaway period. Promotional entry multipliers may be offered during designated periods. All entry calculations, campaign deadlines, purchase requirements, and limitations are governed by the Official Rules.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A free alternative method of entry is available. The giveaway is void where prohibited and is subject to applicable federal, state, and local laws.

The Hummer EV Grand-Prize Experience

The grand prize features a 2025 GMC Hummer EV and a trip to Nashville. With electric performance, advanced technology, premium features, and unmistakable design, the Hummer EV reflects WhipNash’s focus on vehicles that create a memorable experience from the moment they arrive.

Giveaway Availability

The WhipNash Hummer EV Giveaway is open to eligible participants. Prize information, campaign dates, entry methods, eligibility requirements, restrictions, and the free alternative method of entry are available through the Official Rules at win.whipnash.com.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project is a veterans service organization dedicated to improving the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, and injured veterans, service members, and their families. Its mission is to honor and empower wounded warriors. More information is available at woundedwarriorproject.org.

About WhipNash

WhipNash is an exotic and luxury car rental company based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company offers a curated fleet of high-end vehicles with white-glove, valet-style delivery to Nashville International Airport, hotels, homes, events, and approved locations throughout the Nashville area. WhipNash serves visitors, residents, business travelers, event planners, production teams, and anyone looking to make their Nashville experience unforgettable.

Press Inquiries

Email: support [at] whipnash.com

Phone: +1 615-913-5645

Address: 222 2nd Ave S, STE 1700, Nashville, TN 37201

Web: https://whipnash.com

Press Kit: Available at https://whipnash.com/press