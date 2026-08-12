TJS Cognition Ltd Celebrates Tony J. Selimi's Literary Excellence with PenMasters Global Award

London, LONDON, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJS Cognition Ltd is proud to announce that Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance by Tony J. Selimi has been awarded the 2026 PenMasters Global Award for Literary Excellence in the Business and Finance category.

Tony Jeton Selimi's Climb Greater Heights Wins Prestigious 2026 PenMasters Global Award for Literary Excellence

Tony J. Selimi, a London-based human behaviour specialist, life strategist, business coach, global speaker, and bestselling author, was recognised for delivering a practical and transformative framework that empowers leaders, entrepreneurs, and business owners to build authority, scale sustainably, and create a lasting legacy in the age of AI.

Through its actionable strategies, Climb Greater Heights provides a roadmap for purpose-driven growth, helping readers strengthen their mindset, elevate their influence, develop scalable business ecosystems, and accelerate success through strategic partnerships, sales, and publicity.

The award highlights the book's contribution to modern business leadership and its impact on professionals seeking to achieve sustainable growth while creating significance beyond financial success.

The PenMasters Global Award for Literary Excellence is an international competition spanning 81 fiction and nonfiction categories. It recognises books that demonstrate originality, intellectual depth, emotional resonance and the ability to bring fresh insight to readers worldwide. (PenMasters Global)

The latest recognition strengthens the position of Climb Greater Heights as a timely resource for entrepreneurs, founders, executives, coaches and business owners navigating rapid technological change, economic uncertainty and the increasing pressure to remain relevant in an AI-driven marketplace.

Rather than presenting success as a collection of motivational slogans, the book introduces Selimi's 12-Step Growth Accelerator Method®—a structured system for strengthening leadership identity, overcoming internal and commercial barriers, building market authority, monetising intellectual property and creating scalable business ecosystems.

Drawing on Selimi's journey from homelessness to leading billion-pound technology transformation programmes and advising entrepreneurs, executives and high-achieving professionals, the book connects human behaviour with practical business strategy. (Amazon)

"This recognition matters because Climb Greater Heights was not written simply to impress readers or decorate a bookshelf," said Alma Stasel, spokesperson for TJS Cognition Ltd. "It was written for the entrepreneur confronting a plateau, the leader carrying enormous responsibility, and the expert who knows their knowledge should be creating greater value. Tony has transformed decades of lived, corporate and advisory experience into a practical roadmap people can apply to their entreprenurial lives, leadership, and businesses."

A Business Book for the AI Era

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, business models and professional roles, Climb Greater Heights argues that hard work alone is no longer a sustainable competitive advantage.

Leaders must develop the emotional resilience, behavioural adaptability and strategic clarity required to make better decisions under pressure. They must also learn how to communicate their value, earn market trust, transform expertise into intellectual property and build revenue models that are not entirely dependent on their time.

The book helps readers:

Break through recurring business, leadership and revenue plateaus

Strengthen executive confidence, decision-making and emotional resilience

Build authority, credibility and trusted thought leadership

Position themselves as the expert clients, partners and media seek

Package and monetise knowledge, methodologies and intellectual property

Develop scalable products, services and recurring revenue streams

Strengthen sales, negotiation, communication and strategic partnerships

Integrate AI without losing human judgement, originality or purpose

Scale their impact without sacrificing their health, relationships or mission

Blending leadership psychology, personal development, commercial strategy and practical implementation exercises, the book addresses a problem frequently overlooked in traditional business literature. Every growth strategy is ultimately executed through the identity, beliefs and behavioural patterns of the person leading it.

"To climb greater heights in business, you must become more than an expert. You must build magnetic authority, a market-driven ecosystem, and strategic partnerships that multiply your impact, income, and influence," said Tony J. Selimi. "In the AI era, leaders need more than ambition and technical knowledge. They need a roadmap, self-mastery, strategic visibility, commercial intelligence and the courage to evolve before circumstances force them to. This award belongs to every business owner committed to transforming adversity into wisdom, expertise into impact and success into significance."

A Growing Record of International Recognition

The PenMasters Global honour adds to a growing list of distinctions for Climb Greater Heights. The book has previously received recognition from the NYC Big Book Award in Leadership, the Manhattan Book Awards, the Independent Press Award, the Global Book Awards, the Book Excellence Awards and the Nonfiction Authors Association Book Awards. (Yahoo Finance)

The book has also received praise for combining personal transformation with commercial execution. Its practical case studies, reflective exercises and growth systems are designed to help readers convert knowledge into authority, conversations into opportunities and opportunities into sustainable revenue.

Praise for Climb Greater Heights:

"Navigate the new business frontiers with unparalleled precision and insight." – Dr John Demartini, Author of The Values Factor

"In Climb Greater Heights, Tony J. Selimi shows you how to turn doubt and adversity into purpose, passion, and profit." – Steve Harrison, Author Success

"Climb Greater Heights is a masterclass in building unstoppable momentum. His proven 12-step system equips entrepreneurs with the mindset and tools to scale rapidly without losing sight of their purpose. This book is a game-changer for anyone serious about lasting success." – Book Excellence. An ideal resource for any entrepreneur or business owner seeking to align their business with their core values, achieve personal mastery, and make a significant impact on the world." – Falcon Editorial Reviews

Availability

Climb Greater Heights is available in print and digital formats through Amazon, Balboa Press and major international booksellers. (Amazon)

Readers, event organisers and media professionals can learn more about the book, Tony J. Selimi's strategic advisory work, keynote speaking, executive coaching and the Climb Greater Heights™ Exclusive Immersive Transformation Retreats through TJS Cognition Ltd.

About Tony J. Selimi

Tony J. Selimi is a strategic advisor, human behaviour specialist, transformational life strategist, business coach, global speaker and award-winning author. Through his proprietary methodologies, including the 12-Step Growth Accelerator Method®, he works with entrepreneurs, executives, leaders and high-achieving professionals to strengthen their leadership, expand their businesses, build authority and create meaningful personal and professional legacies. (tonyselimi.com)

His published works include A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age, The Unfakeable Code®, A Path to Excellence and Climb Greater Heights.

About TJS Cognition Ltd

TJS Cognition Ltd is a London-based strategic advisory, transformational education and leadership development company. It provides private consultations, executive coaching, business advisory, keynote speaking, author development and immersive transformation programmes for leaders and organisations seeking measurable, sustainable growth. (tonyselimi.com)

Media, Interview and Speaking Enquiries

Alma Stasel

TJS Cognition Ltd

Email: info@tonyselimi.com

Website: https://tonyselimi.com

Official PenMasters Global award listing:

https://penmastersglobal.com/literary-excellence

Tony Jeton Selimi - Author, TEDx Speaker, Strategic Advisor, Transformational Life and Business Coach Specialised in Human Behaviour

Press Inquiries

Alma Stasel

info [at] tonyselimi.com

07817174708

https://tonyselimi.com

205 Lavender Hill, London, England, SW11 5TB