Topeka Public Schools Partners with Edustaff to Strengthen Substitute Staffing

TOPEKA, Kan., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topeka Public Schools has selected Edustaff as a partner for substitute staffing, bringing together the district’s commitment to high-quality learning with Edustaff’s specialized approach to recruiting, onboarding, and supporting substitute employees.

The partnership is focused on a simple but essential goal: helping schools stay ready when employee absences occur. By expanding access to qualified substitute professionals and dedicated staffing support, the district can help protect instructional continuity while giving school and district teams more capacity to focus on students.

For Edustaff, the partnership builds on the company’s growing presence in Kansas and reflects continued investment in serving districts across the state. Topeka Public Schools is the largest school district in Shawnee County and serves approximately 13,000 students, making the collaboration an important addition to Edustaff’s Kansas partnerships.

“Every district has its own priorities, culture, and community, and our job is to build a staffing program around those needs. We’re excited to partner with Topeka Public Schools and bring the service, responsiveness, and substitute support that help schools stay focused on learning every day.”

— Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

Implementation work is underway as Edustaff and Topeka Public Schools coordinate substitute onboarding, communications, and day-to-day staffing processes. The teams are focused on creating a clear, supportive experience for current substitutes, new applicants, school leaders, and district staff.

About Topeka Public Schools

Topeka Public Schools, Unified School District No. 501, serves approximately 13,000 students and is the largest school district in Shawnee County. The district’s mission is to engage students in the highest quality learning, prepare students for responsible and productive citizenship, and inspire excellence for a lifetime. Learn more at www.topekapublicschools.net.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit www.edustaff.org.

Contact Information

Edustaff Public Relations

hello@edustaff.org

(877) 974-6338

www.edustaff.org